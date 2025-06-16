I hope this PowerToys redesign becomes a reality — it's too easy to get lost in the app
A new dashboard for PowerToys is in the works that aligns the app with Windows 11 and makes features easier to find.
PowerToys is a powerful and versatile app on Windows 11. It receives new features regularly, but it could also get a new look.
Niels Laute, a software engineer who works on PowerToys and WinUI, shared a concept currently in development.. An image shared by Laute shows the PowerToys dashboard with a layout that looks more like Windows 11 than the current version of the app.
That image appears in a conversation on the GitHub page for PowerToys.
The redesigned dashboard includes several elements that appear throughout Windows 11. It also makes it easier to find specific settings. Laute explained that the new design has:
- A full list of modules with toggle switches to turn them on/off (each one deep links to its settings page).
- A central list of all shortcuts, so it's easier to find and remember them.
- Quick-launch buttons for modules that can be launched directly, right at the top for easy access.
Since PowerToys has gained so many capabilities over the last few years, the app has become a bit unwieldy. There are 28 utilities in PowerToys and many of them require dedicated sections for settings or controls.
Our Mauro Huculak highlighted three secrets of PowerToys on Windows 11 and discussed how some features are hidden away or require digging.
"PowerToys has quietly become the Swiss Army knife of Windows 11," said Huculak.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
"However, the best tools aren't always front and center. While many people may know about FancyZones, Color Picker, Peek, and PowerToys Run (being replaced by Command Palette), some capabilities are less known and sometimes buried deeper, unlocked only when you know where to look."
The new dashboard for PowerToys would bring features forward and make them easier to find, especially for new users.
While the concept looks promising, it is in its early stages. It could be a while before we see any changes to the PowerToys interface.
PowerToys | Free at GitHub | Free at Microsoft Store
This collection of utilities includes a large library of features to enhance the Windows experience. PowerToys is designed with power users in mind, but it has handy features for people who just use their PC for everyday computing too.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.