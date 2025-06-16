I hope this PowerToys redesign becomes a reality — it's too easy to get lost in the app

PowerToys has 28 utilities, which can be difficult to navigate at times.

PowerToys is a powerful and versatile app on Windows 11. It receives new features regularly, but it could also get a new look.

Niels Laute, a software engineer who works on PowerToys and WinUI, shared a concept currently in development.. An image shared by Laute shows the PowerToys dashboard with a layout that looks more like Windows 11 than the current version of the app.

That image appears in a conversation on the GitHub page for PowerToys.

PowerToys could soon feature a new interface that aligns visually with Windows 11. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The redesigned dashboard includes several elements that appear throughout Windows 11. It also makes it easier to find specific settings. Laute explained that the new design has:

A full list of modules with toggle switches to turn them on/off (each one deep links to its settings page).

A central list of all shortcuts, so it's easier to find and remember them.

Quick-launch buttons for modules that can be launched directly, right at the top for easy access.

Since PowerToys has gained so many capabilities over the last few years, the app has become a bit unwieldy. There are 28 utilities in PowerToys and many of them require dedicated sections for settings or controls.

Our Mauro Huculak highlighted three secrets of PowerToys on Windows 11 and discussed how some features are hidden away or require digging.

"PowerToys has quietly become the Swiss Army knife of Windows 11," said Huculak.

"However, the best tools aren't always front and center. While many people may know about FancyZones, Color Picker, Peek, and PowerToys Run (being replaced by Command Palette), some capabilities are less known and sometimes buried deeper, unlocked only when you know where to look."

The new dashboard for PowerToys would bring features forward and make them easier to find, especially for new users.

While the concept looks promising, it is in its early stages. It could be a while before we see any changes to the PowerToys interface.