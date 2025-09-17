Microsoft is using a fully-fledge table to present Edge as the superior browser option for users over Google Chrome.

Even in 2025, the browser wars are still alive, and as you might have guessed, two of the usual culprits, Microsoft and Google, are at it again. This time, Microsoft is trying to challenge Google Chrome's dominance by packaging its Edge browser as the superior option when users search for Chrome on Bing.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft appears to be using an ad that features a fully-fledged comparison table between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge when users search for Chrome on Bing with the intent to install it.

According to the screenshot shared by the outlet, Microsoft promotes Edge as the better and preferred browser, highlighting key features such as a built-in VPN, AI personalization, and the Microsoft Rewards program as its main selling points.

Microsoft uses new Bing ad to push Edge to users over Chrome in Windows 11 (Image credit: Windows Latest)

The report further detailed that the new Edge ad appeared while the user was signed into their personal Microsoft account, had an active Microsoft 365 subscription, and was running Windows 11 version 24H2.

I attempted to replicate similar results with a wildly different M4-based MacBook Pro to see if the message is platform-specific at the time of writing. The outcome was rather underwhelming. I only saw the usual promo banner stating, "Microsoft Edge is powered by the same open-source technology as Google Chrome, providing best-in-class web and extension compatibility."

In addition to the comparison table, Windows Latest revealed that Bing displayed a message stating that everything needed to browse the internet is "right here" when searching for Chrome, clearly referring to Microsoft Edge. As highlighted in the banner, "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

The table clearly presents Microsoft Edge as the undisputed winner, checking every box while Google Chrome seemingly falls short of these specific expectations. Edge is also "Microsoft recommended," which essentially suggests that it's the preferred browser to run on Windows 11.

More interestingly, Microsoft opted for a subconscious design to make its case, highlighting the Edge browser logo in blue while graying out Google Chrome.

Perhaps in a bid to get users to ditch Google Chrome for Edge, Microsoft included quick links for popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Netflix, since most everyday users would download browsers to access these services. Therefore, presenting these apps right off the bat could potentially get users to choose Microsoft Edge over Google Chrome.

This isn't Microsoft's first rodeo in browser wars. The tech giant has been accused of using deceptive tactics and harmful design elements to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in search and browsing. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Google makes more money on Windows than all of Microsoft due to its dominance in the search landscape.

Have you experienced this bizarre incident while searching for Google Chrome while using Bing? Let me know in the comments.