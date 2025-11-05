Samsung finally brings popular Internet browser app to Windows PCs — exclusive beta sign up available now

Samsung's default browser on Android has always been somewhat of a hidden gem. Now, it's coming to Windows PCs, complete with cross device sync and AI features.

Samsung Internet Browser on PC
(Image credit: Windows Central)

Samsung has officially announced that it's bringing its Internet browser app to Windows 11 (and Windows 10) PCs, and users in the United States or South Korea can be the first to try it by signing up for the Samsung Internet beta program.

For years, Galaxy phones have shipped with a default web browser simply dubbed "Internet," which over time has become somewhat of a hidden gem amongst Samsung phone users. It's a great browser, complete with extension support, dark mode, and cross device sync with your Samsung account.