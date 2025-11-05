Samsung finally brings popular Internet browser app to Windows PCs — exclusive beta sign up available now

Samsung has officially announced that it's bringing its Internet browser app to Windows 11 (and Windows 10) PCs, and users in the United States or South Korea can be the first to try it by signing up for the Samsung Internet beta program.

For years, Galaxy phones have shipped with a default web browser simply dubbed "Internet," which over time has become somewhat of a hidden gem amongst Samsung phone users. It's a great browser, complete with extension support, dark mode, and cross device sync with your Samsung account.

It even recently gained some AI features such as the ability to summarize webpages, and more. It's very customizable too, letting you change the position of the address bar, tabs, and UI buttons. Now, the app is coming to Windows PCs, based on Chromium.