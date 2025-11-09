Microsoft is transforming Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 into an AI-powered web browser, but not every feature is turned on by default. The company is gradually integrating these tools to make browsing faster and smarter.

For example, Copilot Mode brings AI assistance directly into the browser. It can help you find answers, summarize web content, and interact with webpages, making online tasks more straightforward and more productive.

On the other hand, Journeys helps you organize and revisit your browsing history. Grouping pages by topic or project makes research, planning, and content management easier.