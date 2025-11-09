How to unlock Copilot, Journeys, and Actions in Microsoft Edge for a smarter browsing experience

Boost your AI-powered browsing with 3 new Microsoft Edge features – setup takes seconds on Windows 11.

Microsoft Edge with Copilot integration
(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)
Microsoft is transforming Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 into an AI-powered web browser, but not every feature is turned on by default. The company is gradually integrating these tools to make browsing faster and smarter.

For example, Copilot Mode brings AI assistance directly into the browser. It can help you find answers, summarize web content, and interact with webpages, making online tasks more straightforward and more productive.