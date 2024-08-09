Microsoft Clipchamp will soon improve images and audio with AI

What you need to know

Microsoft's video editor Clipchamp will soon support noise suppression and image background removal.

Both of the features use AI to improve audio files and images within video projects.

The features appear to be rolling out gradually but should make their way to anyone using a personal account in the near future.

Clipchamp is the built-in video editor on Windows 11. It's also available on the web and iOS (but not Android). While the app is preinstalled on millions of PCs, Microsoft has some work to do when it comes to publicizing the app. When people ask me about how I edit my American football highlight reels many are unaware of Clipchamp. Perhaps the latest features for Clipchamp will turn some heads, as the app will soon be able to improve audio files and images with the power of AI.

Microsoft announced in a Microsoft 365 Insiders blog post that noise suppression and image background removal are on the way to Clipchamp. Both features use AI to enhance content and provide additional tools for creating videos.

Noise suppression reduces background noise on audio tracks, making it easier to hear the primary speaker or audio source within a clip. The feature works with any video segment that includes audio as well.

Using the best microphone is the easiest way to improve the quality of your audio, you can't always record in ideal conditions. Where you record may have the background noise of a busy street, an air conditioning unit, or other distracting audio. Noise suppression targets these types of poor audio, leaving you with a cleaner voice recording.

Image background removal is useful for making holding shots or graphics within a video. You can also layer an image with its background removed over another image or a video.

Microsoft's blog post states that noise suppression and image background removal are available to all customers using a personal Microsoft account, but I don't see either feature at this time. There's a chance that the tools are rolling out gradually. Noise suppression is also rolling out to those using work accounts gradually, while image background removal should already be available to those with work accounts.