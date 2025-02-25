Microsoft makes OpenAI's "truly magical" paywalled Think Deeper and Voice features FREE without caps for all Copilot users: "We know many of you have been hitting limits"

Last month, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced that the company was availing OpenAI o1's "truly magical" Think Deeper feature for free for all Copilot users.

And now, the company has announced that it's rolling out two powerful capabilities to all Copilot users for free, including Voice and Think Deeper to all without usage limits

According to Microsoft:

"Now you can have an extended conversation with Copilot using Voice and take advantage of Think Deeper’s advanced reasoning models to tackle more complex questions or tasks, anytime."

The company acknowledges the overwhelming feedback from Copilot users, citing stringent limitations caps when leveraging OpenAI o1's Voice and Think Deeper features.

For context, the Voice feature can help you practice a few new phrases in a different language that could help you navigate when visiting a new country or interacting with people speaking a different dialect, breaking communication barriers.

From the announcement post:



"Think Deeper is helpful for tackling more complex topics like making a big purchase, assessing the future value of a home renovation or planning a career move. Here are some prompt ideas to get you started:

Compare the best electric cars. I usually prioritize design and comfort, and I want to feel like my purchase is ‘future-proof’. Make a novel scoring system to help me with my assessment.

I have $15K to use on a home renovation. I’m deciding between a kitchen island, updated bathroom, or replacing the roof. What would increase the value of my home more over the next 3 years?

I live in a neighborhood that has power outage every time there is high wind. Should I buy a generator? What are the pros and cons, things I should consider, and impact to my budget, and convenience.

We are working hard to scale unlimited access to advanced features to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, starting today with Voice and Think Deeper. It’s worth noting you may experience delays or interruptions during periods of high demand or if we detect security concerns, misuse or other violations of the Copilot Terms ."

Microsoft details that you can use the feature to set up a mock interview to better prepare you for an upcoming interview based on the job description and relevant skills and experience.

Additionally, you can leverage the tool's capabilities to get hands-free advice while following a new recipe.

On the other hand, you can use Think Deeper to make informed decisions as it thinks extra hard for complex issues.

To that end, it'll be interesting to see if Microsoft's Copilot AI service can sway ChatGPT users by providing free access to Think Deeper and Voice.

As you may know, OpenAI's o1 reasoning model is buried behind ChatGPT subscription plans. This means you have to cough up $20/month to access Think Deeper and Voice via OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus monthly subscription plan, but Microsoft is now availing the flagship features for free.