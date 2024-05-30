Microsoft won't train its AI models using Windows Recall, but OpenAI's new multi-faceted deal with two mega publishers will make ChatGPT smarter than ever

What you need to know

OpenAI has signed a new deal with Vox Media and The Atlantic to use their content to train ChatGPT.

The new partnership states that the publishers' content will be made discoverable within OpenAI products, with attribution and a link to the original post in the respective website.

Vox Media and The Atlantic plan to leverage their new partnership with OpenAI to shape how news is presented in future real-time discovery products, and develop technology to further bolster their relationship with consumers and advertisers.

Microsoft and OpenAI have constantly found themselves in the corridors of justice fighting copyright infringement lawsuits. AI-powered chatbots like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT heavily rely on content published on websites for training. Publishers and key stakeholders have blatantly expressed their reservations toward these chatbots using their copyrighted content without compensation and attribution.

Interestingly, while responding to ChatGPT's copyright issues, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted it's virtually impossible to create tools like ChatGPT without copyrighted content. What's more, addressed the issue by stating copyright law doesn't forbid training of AI models with copyrighted information.

However, OpenAI recently signed a new deal with The Atlantic and Vox Media which will allow ChatGPT to access the publications content for training purposes (via Axios). According to The Atlantic, the new strategic content and product partnership will make the publication a premium news source within OpenAI.

Additionally, the website's content will be discoverable within OpenAI's products, including ChatGPT. The Atlantic says it will leverage its partnership to shape how news is presented in future real-time discovery products. As far as attribution is concerned, queries that surface content belonging to The Atlantic will feature an attribution and link to the original post on the website.

The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson indicated:

“We believe that people searching with AI models will be one of the fundamental ways that people navigate the web in the future. We’re delighted to partner with OpenAI, to make The Atlantic’s reporting and stories more discoverable to their millions of users, and to have a voice in shaping how news is surfaced on their platforms.”

OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap says the new partnership will allow users to interact with through provoking news while using its products, further highlighting the company's dedication to support high-quality journalism and more.

The ChatGPT maker also has a similar deal with Vox Media. Vox Media's President, Pam Wasserstein, says:

“As the media and technology landscapes change, it’s vital that accurate, trustworthy information reaches the public, and this partnership recognizes that human creativity and quality journalism are a key part of responsible deployment of generative AI.”

Interestingly, both companies will work closely together to develop cutting-edge technology for Vox Media's consumers and advertising partners. While OpenAI intends to use the new partnership to improve ChatGPT's capabilities, it "recognizes the value of the company’s work and intellectual property."

More publishers join the AI fray to make ChatGPT smarter

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

In December, OpenAI was rumored to be in the middle of a megadeal with German publisher Axel Springer. The deal would allow the ChatGPT maker access articles (archived and current) from the publisher for training its AI models.

OpenAI indicated it'd attribute its query responses to the publisher as the original source for absolute transparency. Like Vox Media and The Atlantic, Axel Springer indicated that it plans to leverage it partnership with OpenAI to improve its own products.