Microsoft's WSL 2 looks like it could be getting even stronger with official support from Fedora

You can already use Fedora on WSL, but not through official channels. That might be changing, though.

What you need to know

WSL 2 on Windows 11 already has significant support from Linux distro makers such as Ubuntu, but another big name looks to be throwing their hat in the ring.

Fedora, the consumer version of Linux sponsored by IBM's Red Hat, is exploring having an official release for WSL.

Currently you can use Fedora through unofficial channels, but official support would be another feather in the cap.

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is one of my favorite tools on Windows 11, despite being in no way a software developer. I just like Linux. My favorite distro is Fedora, so imagine my delight at learning that an official release of it for WSL could be on the way.

Reported by OSTechnix, Fedora is currently exploring the idea of creating official releases for WSL beginning with Fedora 42. It's by no means guaranteed, as it still needs to be approved by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee. But as the current release is Fedora 41, it won't be far away if it does get approved.

If approved, however, work will begin on creating the images, and we could soon have an official release of Fedora on WSL.

Currently, you can already use Fedora through WSL 2, but not from official channels. One of the best ways to do so is to use the Fedora Remix release by Whitewater Foundry. However, for average joe's, there's no support available beyond the collective hive mind of the community. An official Fedora release would benefit from having the team that makes the distro behind it.

You can also build your own Fedora-based images if you like, but the same applies. You have no official support, so you're on your own. There is no official documentation going this route, and some non-essential tools are missing.

Official support for WSL from Fedora could lessen the need to run it in a virtual machine for those who need it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Per the proposed changes, an official release of Fedora for WSL would aim to create the following.

Add a WSL variant to the Fedora repository

Provide a WSL configuration file and out-of-the-box experience script

Create a Kiwi definition to produce a WSL root filesystem tarball.

Write documentation on how to use the tarball with WSL.

Add our images to the WSL distribution list, so users can install it with the "wsl --install Fedora" command.

Fedora would join the likes of Ubuntu, Debian, Kali, and Oracle, in having official releases for WSL available through the Microsoft Store, further expanding the ecosystem.

I may be a little bias as a Fedora fan, but I'm extremely happy to see that this is at last even being considered, and will be crossing my fingers and toes it goes through.