Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) quietly released an official image for WSL — but most of us won't be able to use it

It's OK, though, because for the regular WSL user there is still the official release of Fedora, which sits upstream from RHEL.

In this photo illustration, the Red Hat logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux has also joined the WSL brigade. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA Images)

Back in April, Fedora 42 made its long-awaited arrival as an officially supported Linux distro on WSL. For Fedora lovers, such as myself, it was great news.

Since then, however, another Fedora-based distro has also, quietly, released an official image for WSL. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) Release 10 is now available, too, as of May, despite no apparent fanfare.

Unfortunately, most of us will never be able to use it, as, like regular RHEL, it's locked behind an enterprise subscription. The IBM-owned company offers RHEL to enterprise customers backed with optimizations, certification, and full support for a range of business use.

Fedora 42 prerelease build for WSL running inside Windows Terminal.

Fedora is the choice for most users. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Fedora, upon which RHEL is based, is, by contrast, a community-supported project, sponsored by Red Hat.

It also sits upstream from RHEL, with a new version on average every six months. RHEL, as a business tool with a focus on stability, doesn't get upgraded as often. RHEL 10 has, at its core, Fedora 40, two versions behind.

If, however, you are a RHEL user and using it with WSL sounds interesting to you, there are a couple of options to get up and going. The Red Hat documentation has all the details, but essentially, you're able to download either a pre-built image or generate a custom image.

What it also does is provide another avenue for those who need Linux workflows in their day-to-day operations the chance to combine this with Windows 11, without needing to use virtual machines.

WSL integrates seamlessly into Windows 11, and while there are still some limitations, it's very close to running a full version of Linux on top of an existing Windows 11 PC. The best of both worlds.

Richard Devine
Richard Devine
Managing Editor - Tech, Reviews

Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine

