Your wait is over — NVIDIA is finally bringing GeForce Now to India later this year

I got started with GeForce Now back when it was in beta in 2019, and even then, I was excited by its potential. The service launched publicly in 2020, and it is has over 25 million users globally. What's great about GeForce Now is that it allows you to play demanding games just about anywhere; the actual hardware is hosted in the cloud, and the game is streamed to a browser, so you need access to the game, a reliable internet connection, and a local data center.



It's the last point that has been a source of frustration for Indian gamers. While NVIDIA has a network of services in most regions, including North America, Europe, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore, India has long been a curious omission, and thankfully, that's changing in 2025. At CES, NVIDIA announced that it is launching a data center in India in the first half of 2025, allowing gamers in the country to finally access cloud gaming. In addition to the country, GeForce Now will be debuting in Thailand, Peru, Chile, and Colombia.



As a primer, GeForce Now lets you play games you already own, with the game hosted on NVIDIA's servers. You'll need to link your Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, or any other digital storefront with GeForce Now, and the service shows a list of eligible games — as of writing, there are over 2,100 games you can play with the service.

There are different tiers to GeForce Now; the free tier has ads and is limited to one-hour gaming sessions, and it streams at 1080p. The Performance tier gives you access to an RTX-enabled machine, and you can play up to 100 hours a month, with six-hour gaming sessions at a time, and stream at 1440p resolution.



If you want the best possible streaming, the Ultimate tier unlocks an RTX 4080 machine, and you get 100 hours of playtime in a month with eight-hour sessions at a time, up to 4K resolution going up to 240fps with HDR, and you can use ultrawide monitors. This is the only tier that allows DLSS.

While there are plenty of cloud gaming services in other parts of the world, it hasn't really gained momentum in India, and that should change with the arrival of GeForce Now. While you could access the service with a VPN in India, the high latency meant that most games were not playable. The data center is likely to be located in Mumbai, and it is possible NVIDIA is teaming up with Jio as a local partner to manage the server — I asked clarification about the same. Best of all, you can use GeForce Now on your Steam Deck, so if you have Valve's handheld, this is the easiest way to unlock your Epic Games library.



I don't have details on what GeForce Now will cost once in India, but I asked NVIDIA to share additional details, and will update as soon as I hear back. I've been hounding the brand over the last five years to bring GeForce Now to India, and it's very exciting to see that the service is launching imminently in the country.