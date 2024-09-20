OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted GPT-4 "kind of sucks," and now we learn the AI model consumes up to 3 water bottles to generate a mere 100 words

A technician working on an immersion cooling system in a data center for AI computing in a large, temperature controlled warehouse in a remote location in Stutsman County, North Dakota

What you need to know

A new study indicates OpenAI's GPT-4 AI model consumes up to 3 water bottles to generate 100 words.

This is amid the rising concern of sufficient power supply to foster sophisticated AI advances in the landscape.

Microsoft and OpenAI have been spotted exploring new avenues to avert these critical issues, including constructing new data centers and raising funds for more power supply.

OpenAI has made significant advances and progress in AI since launching ChatGPT in 2022. While the AI-powered chatbot created a lot of buzz, potentially reshaping every aspect of our lives, it shipped with several critical issues, including hallucination episodes of generating wrong responses to prompts and queries.

However, the chatbot has significantly improved, with dwindling reports of erroneous responses. Copyright infringement remains a significant problem preventing AI models from unlocking ultimate brilliance. However, copyright law doesn't categorically bar the use of copyrighted content to train AI models in a grey area.

Did you know OpenAI's GPT-4, described as mildly embarrassing at best, consumes up to 3 bottles of water to generate 100 words? This news is according to new research by the University of California first spotted by The Washington Post (via Tom's Hardware).

Last year, our Jez Corden reported that Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT consume up to 1 bottle of water per query for cooling, raising concerns about local water supplies. This is amid the rising demand for power to facilitate AI advances. As you may know, Google and Microsoft consume more power than 100 countries to manage their AI advances.

Per the University of California study, the amount of water consumed to generate AI responses to queries depends on the state and proximity to the data center. To put this in perspective, Texas reported the lowest water usage, estimated at 235 milliliters per every 100 words. On the other hand, Washington consumed the largest amount of water, translating to 1,408 milliliters for every 100 AI-generated words.

Cooling water isn't AI's only problem

ChatGPT on Android (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Last year, a report indicated that OpenAI spends up to $700,000 daily to keep ChatGPT running. While the AI landscape seems like every major tech corporation's bread and butter, it requires vast resources and investments. Investors are already raising concerns about the large investments made in the tech, yet it's seemingly impossible to establish a clear path to profitability in the category.

OpenAI was recently on the brink of bankruptcy within the next 12 months, with projections of $5 billion in losses. However, through another round of funding from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Apple, the ChatGPT may get an extended lifeline, pushing its market capitalization beyond $150 billion.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, there's also the issue of the supply of AI chips from NVIDIA not meeting the demand. Microsoft and OpenAI reportedly invested up to $100 billion in a new project dubbed Stargate to free themselves from the shackles and overdependence on the world's most profitable chip brand for AI chips.

Elsewhere, Microsoft recently partnered with BlackRock to raise $100 billion to 'emancipate themselves from the shackles' of insufficient power and increase data centers for their ambitious AI dreams. Besides, Elon Musk predicts the world is on the verge of the biggest technological breakthrough with AI but predicts there won't be enough electricity to power its advances by 2025.