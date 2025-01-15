OpenAI gets a step closer to being "the everything app" — ChatGPT mimics Siri with ability to schedule recurring tasks and set reminders

OpenAI recently announced the launch of a new ChatGPT feature dubbed tasks in beta. As the name suggests, the AI chatbot will automate several tasks, making work easier.

According to OpenAI:

"Tasks is a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time. Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when—from a weekly news briefing to daily weather updates—you can schedule it ahead of time, and ChatGPT will follow up."

To leverage the feature's capabilities, you'll need to select the 4o with scheduled tasks option in the model picker. From this point, you can interact with the chatbot as usual and simply send a message with what you’d like it to do and when. ChatGPT will create the task, which can be accessed directly from chats or by navigating the profile menu to the tasks section. Interestingly, ChatGPT can make task suggestions based on your chats, making it easier to create tasks without outrightly sending a message.

It's worth noting the feature is exclusively for paid users, meaning it'll be limited to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users. The feature is expected to roll out worldwide in the next few days and will be accessible across desktop, web, and mobile, though users will receive push notifications.

However, the tasks manager can also be accessed via the web. OpenAI hasn't highlighted plans to change this arrangement in the future. While tasks are still in beta testing, users will be limited to a maximum of 10 active tasks at a time.