OpenAI's proposed logo refresh sparks controversy among staffers, calling it "devoid of creativity" — despite ChatGPT and DALL-E 3's touted "insanely powerful" logo creation capabilities

What you need to know

OpenAI could rebrand its logo to "O" or zero, according to a proposed design shared during a recent company-wide meeting.

The ChatGPT maker's staffers have received the rebrand with mixed feelings, referring to it as "uninspiring and ominous."

It's possible that the logo could get some touch-ups based on feedback from the staffers or a different design entirely.

As OpenAI edges closer to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) and hitting $150 billion in market capitalization, the ChatGPT maker could rebrand its logo. However, the change is seemingly brewing controversy among OpenAI staffers.

In a company-wide meeting held recently, the ChatGPT maker reportedly shared a new logo design which sparked a cocktail of emotions among its employees, who blatantly referred to it as "uninspiring and ominous." According to Fortune, the new logo design is represented by a simple circle, which could also represent "O" or zero. It's still unclear what the logo represents, but it could be one of the options highlighted above or something else entirely.

While the details about the logo redesign remain slim at best, it's clear that OpenAI staffers and the AI community at large hold the current logo design in high regard. Designer Ben Barry touted OpenAI's current logo design in an X post last year, citing "precision, potential and optimism."

As is often the case, the logo design presented at the meeting could be a placeholder and isn't written in stone that it will outright replace the current design. There's a huge possibility that the creative team at the AI firm could be working on improvements or an entirely new design that might resonate with the employees and represent what OpenAI stands for.

Ironically, OpenAI's DALL-E 3 image generation technology and ChatGPT have often been touted for their sophisticated image generation capabilities based on text-based prompts. However, due to the prevalence of deepfakes and widespread misinformation, the AI tools have seemingly been lobotomized due to the stringent censorship policies.

Elsewhere, a separate report claims AI-powered image generation tools like Copilot, ChatGPT, DALL-E 3 and more could be on the brink of taking over structural design jobs from architects and interior designs, yet crumble when it comes to simple tasks like creating plain white image.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃