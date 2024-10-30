OpenAI will make you pay to search your ChatGPT history, but only for a while
ChatGPT now supports searching through your chat history to find past chats or help you "pick up a chat where you left off."
What you need to know
- ChatGPT now supports searching through chat history.
- The new feature is available now for subscribers with a ChatGPT Plus or Teams account.
- Users of the free version of ChatGPT will be able to search their chat history in the near future.
ChatGPT's latest feature will help you find any question you've asked of the AI tool or prompt you've given that tool. Search is here for ChatGPT, at least if you're a paid subscriber. But even those who use the free version of ChatGPT will be able to search through their chats in the near future.
The official OpenAI account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news this week and gave a glimpse of what the functionality looks like in action. Oncee search rolls out to you, a magnifying glass icon will appear next to the compose icon at the top of ChatGPT on the web.
We’re starting to roll out the ability to search through your chat history on ChatGPT web.Now you can quickly & easily bring up a chat to reference, or pick up a chat where you left off. pic.twitter.com/YVAOUpFvzJOctober 29, 2024
ChatGPT Plus and Team users gained access to the search feature on October 29, 2024. Enterprise and Edu users will gain search support next week. Those using the free version of ChatGPT will be able to use search sometime next month. That keeps the new feature behind a paywall of $20 per month, but only for a few weeks.
Staying ahead
While ChatGPT was far from the first tool of its kind, it's gained traction among users and attention from the media. OpenAI has raised billions of dollars and has the support of tech giants such as Microsoft and NVIDIA. OpenAI has also lost billions of dollars in its quest to gain AI dominance and develop AGI.
To compete with other AI tools, ChatGPT needs to receive updates regularly. GPT-4o's launch resulted in the "biggest spike ever" revenue for OpenAI. SearchGPT may help OpenAI compete with Google, but enhancing ChatGPT is important. Features like being able to search through your ChatGPT history are a nice addition, though I think they should have launched a while ago.
