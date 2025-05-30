Telegram recently announced (via X) that it has entered into a partnership with Elon Musk's xAI to integrate Grok into the messaging platform. The chatbot will also be integrated into other apps available on the platform.

As part of the one-year agreement, Telegram is set to receive $300 million in cash and equity from xAI. The messaging platform will also earn 50% of revenue from Grok subscriptions sold through its app.

According to Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov:

“Telegram and xAI have agreed to a 1-year partnership to distribute Grok to Telegram’s billion+ users and integrate it into its apps. Telegram will receive $300M in cash and equity from xAI, plus 50% of revenue from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram. Together, we win!”

🔥 This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps 🤝💪 This also strengthens Telegram’s financial… pic.twitter.com/ZPK550AyRVMay 28, 2025

However, Elon Musk commented on Durov's announcement post on X, indicating that the deal had not been signed yet.

If the deal goes through, Telegram users will access xAI's Grok via search on the app, bringing a plethora of new features to the experience, including smart text editing, link previews, inbox agents, AI-driven sticker generation, and more.

Perhaps this could be a bold move by xAI to expand Grok's user base. According to company data, Telegram had approximately 1 billion monthly active users as of March 2025.

However, the messaging platform has been slapped with several legal challenges. Durov reportedly refused to comply with French authorities, restricting them from accessing company data to investigate illegal activities conducted via the app. It'll certainly be interesting to see whether the deal drives more interest to Grok AI.