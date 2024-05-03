The AI revolution "won't require a new piece of hardware," claims OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — but if it does, he says "you'll be happy to have a new device"

What you need to know

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says you might not need new hardware for the future of AI.

He added that most manufacturers are already positioning their devices for the future by integrating AI-powered features.

Altman says most of these advances will be supported on the cloud.

As it turns out, your devices might be future-proof. While visiting Cambridge for a series of events hosted by Harvard and the venture capital firm Xfund, OpenAI CEO Altman told MIT Technology Review that users might not need new devices to prepare for a future with AI.

Altman indicated smartphones are "extraordinarily more than capable." For instance, Samsung's latest lineup of flagship devices shipped with AI-powered capabilities. Interestingly, Altman's sentiments come as global PC shipments grew by 3% in Q1 2024, with predictions indicating manufacturers will promote AI PCs as their main products in the second half of 2024 to drive more sales.

I don’t think it will require a new piece of hardware. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

Last year in September, an emerging report indicated that Apple's former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive and OpenAI were in the middle of deliberations that could lead to the development of an "iPhone of artificial intelligence." While there haven't been any reports on that front, OpenAI's CEO has developed a keen interest in AI-powered devices like the Humane AI Pin (where he also happens to be an investor).

Sam Altman also talked about a new AI app, which he described as a "super-competent colleague that knows absolutely everything about my whole life, every email, every conversation I've ever had, but doesn't feel like an extension." With such capabilities, one would assume you'd need new and sophisticated hardware to harbor the platform.

Altman indicated it wouldn't require a new device since it would exist in the cloud. However, he added that if it warranted the purchase of a new device to support its capabilities, "I think you'll be happy to have a new device."

Finally, Altman indicated he didn't have plans to venture into the AI hardware devices landscape. He admitted that he was interested in the space but remains an amateur with little experience.