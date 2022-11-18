Twitter may shut down, but Windows Central readers are split on if Microsoft should buy it

What you need to know

Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform a few weeks ago.

Recent reports suggest that Twitter could shut down permanently following a mass departure of employees.

Windows Central readers were split almost 50/50 on if Microsoft should purchase Twitter.

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the social media platform has spiraled into disarray. The $44 billion deal was followed by dramatic moves by Musk to reduce costs. Twitter has lost or fired several employees since Musk took over, including a reported recent mass exodus.

Last week, our managing editor Jez Corden shared five reasons that Microsoft should buy Twitter. He pointed toward Microsoft's history with LinkedIn, the potential benefit for the public that a stable Twitter could provide, and the possibility of integrating Twitter with other Microsoft products.

Following Corden's piece, we ran a poll to see if our readers think Microsoft should purchase Twitter.

Our readers are almost perfectly split. 51.88% believe that Microsoft should purchase Twitter while 48.12% say that it should not.

It's worth noting that the ongoing Twitter saga evolves quickly. Every day there are major stories that break and changes to the situation. We only ran our poll earlier this week, but Twitter has run into serious issues since then. It's gotten so bad that there is a possibility that Twitter could shut down for good.

If you'd like to stay up to date on the Twitter drama, which could ironically become more difficult if Twitter starts slowing down or shuts down, make sure to follow our colleagues at iMore. They have a live blog with the latest on Twitter and if it will shut down.

Do you agree with our readers? Reach out to us on Twitter to let us know. If the platform is down before you can share your thoughts, hop on over to our TikTok.