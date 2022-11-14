Poll: Should Microsoft buy Twitter from Elon Musk?

Twitter has had a turbulent time since it was bought by Elon Musk. After trying to pull out of the $44 billion deal for the company, Musk eventually went through with his purchase. He followed that up with layoffs, forced long hours, and several moves that drove the value of Twitter into a downward spiral.

On top of worsening working conditions, Musk spearheaded a confusing switch to the Twitter verification process that's led to impersonators that appear genuine to anyone who isn't plugged into the 24/7 news cycle. There's even an extension to show which accounts paid for a check mark and which are verified genuine accounts, though even that isn't a perfect fix.

Things have gotten bad enough that Musk warned that Twitter could declare bankruptcy (via Bloomberg).

While the future of Twitter is uncertain, our managing editor suggested a potential solution that few have discussed, have Microsoft buy Twitter. Corden ran through five reasons that Microsoft should purchase Twitter, including its social media clout (LinkedIn), the potential benefits of a deeper integration between Twitter and Xbox and Windows, and the positive PR that Microsoft would earn.

"Microsoft could grab Twitter for a bargain given how things are going if the will and interest are there. And it certainly seems to me that Microsoft is interested in getting into consumer-facing social media," said Corden.

He later added, "were Microsoft to come in and save this much-beloved platform, it would most likely be met with appreciation that no amount of money could typically buy."

But that's just one man's opinion. We'd like to know what you think. Do you believe that Microsoft should purchase Twitter? If it did, what would you like the tech giant to do with the social media platform? Let us know in the poll above and share your thoughts with us on — ironically — Twitter.