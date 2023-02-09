Microsoft brings smart 2FA code recognition to notifications on Windows 11
Windows 11 preview build 25295 is now out for Dev Channel Insiders.
What you need to know
- Microsoft is rolling out build 25295 of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel.
- This week's preview build includes a new smart 2FA code recognition feature for notifications.
- Users will now be able to copy 2FA codes directly from notifications, like on your phone.
Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel that introduces a new smart 2FA code recognition feature for toast notifications. Just like on your phone, Windows will now be able to pick out 2FA codes and present a button for copying the code, straight from the notification.
This week's build is 25295, and in addition to the smart 2FA recognition, Microsoft is also making available new search bar options for all Insiders running this week's build. The options are search box, search bar, and search icon, which provide three different sizes of search on the taskbar.
There's a new policy setting for commercial customers that will allow business and enterprise users to enable new features that are delivered via servicing for testing. The new build is available now in the Dev Channel. The full changelog for the build is as follows:
Windows 11 build 25290 changelog:
- New commercial policy: Enable features introduced via servicing that are off by default. This new policy enables commercial customers to enable features introduced via servicing (outside of the annual feature update) that are off by default for devices that have their Windows updates managed. Windows update managed devices are those that have their Windows updates managed via policy; whether via the cloud using Windows Update for Business or on-premises with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).
- Users will now see a copy button for quickly copying two-factor authentication (2FA) codes in notification toasts from apps installed on the PC or from phones linked to the PC. We make a best effort to determine if a notification toast has an authentication code but please send us feedback if we got it wrong or if we failed to detect the code in a notification toast.
- The new search on the taskbar experience that began rolling out with Build 25252 is now available for all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Insiders can change the treatment of search on taskbar in settings under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Items.
- The issue causing repeated bugchecks for some Insiders after upgrading to Build 25284+ should be fixed now.
- Made another fix for an issue causing Insiders to experience freezes in recent flights (specifically in this case where apps might freeze if you tried to use them while also trying to play games).
- Fixed an issue where the Update history page under Settings > Windows Update > Update history was blank for some users after installing Build 25290.
- Fixed an issue where some users experienced longer than expected update times installing recent builds. If you experience this issue again, please submit a new feedback item with logs in Feedback Hub.
- Fixed an issue where the add and close tab buttons weren’t working in File Explorer if File Explorer was maximized, and you were using an Arabic or Hebrew display language.
- Fixed an issue which could lead to app windows becoming unresponsive after using multi-finger on screen touch gestures.
- Fixed an underlying issue which was causing your mouse to appear like pointer trails was enabled when sharing your screen.
- The Add a Device dialog should no longer have an unexpectedly big border.
- Fixed an issue which could cause certain apps to move very slowly when you dragged it across the screen.
- Fixed a DWM crash in recent flights which could cause your screen to flash black.
- Fixed an issue where snapped windows might not remember their positions if you disconnected and reconnected your monitor.
- Fixed an underlying crash impacting the ability the ability for apps using Graphics.Capture (opens in new tab) to take screen captures in recent flights.
- Fixed an underlying issue causing crashes in certain apps when trying to print to PDFs in recent flights.
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.