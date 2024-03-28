Microsoft confirms when WordPad for Windows 11 will be removed from the OS — and it's sooner than you think

What you need to know

Microsoft has issued an update on the deprecation of WordPad from Windows 11.

The company has confirmed that the app will be removed from Windows 11 starting with version 24H2.

Windows 11, version 24H2 will begin shipping later this year.

Late last year, Microsoft dropped some shocking news on all Windows users. WordPad, an app that has shipped as part of Windows for the better part of 30 years, is being deprecated. At the time, the company was vague about when exactly WordPad would be removed from the OS, but this week it has finally issued an update on the timing for when this will take place.

Microsoft has confirmed that starting with Windows 11 version 24H2, WordPad will no longer be part of Windows. The version 24H2 update is expected to begin rolling out later this year, which means we have just a handful of more months left before WordPad is no longer with us.

This is what Microsoft's documentation about the removal of WordPad says:

"WordPad will be removed from all editions of Windows starting in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025. As a result, Windows will no longer have a built-in, default RTF reader."

As part of the removal of WordPad, the following binaries will also be removed from the OS:

wordpad.exe

wordpadfilter.dll

write.exe

Microsoft says developers or users who need to open .rtf files can do so using Microsoft Word. WordPad debuted alongside Windows 95 in 1995, and has been part of the OS ever since. It's received numerous updates over the years, with the last major update dropping alongside the launch of Windows 8 in 2012, where the app received a facelift to align it with Windows 8's flat aesthetic.

It's clear that modern audiences no longer need WordPad as a tool in their daily lives, as most people are either using Word, Google Docs, or Notepad. In fact, Notepad has received a whole bunch of major updates over the last few years, including a new design, tabs along the top, and even spellcheck and AI features that are coming soon.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Notepad is ultimately turning into a mini WordPad, just without support for .rtf files. Still, it's sad to see a classic app that's been with us for so long finally kick the bucket later this year. Godspeed, WordPad.

via WindowsLatest