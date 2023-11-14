Switching from Windows 11 to Linux or Mac always gets attention, so why not when it's in reverse?

I use Windows 11 every day, obviously. But I also use Linux and Chrome OS pretty much every day, too. I don't use macOS because as much as I've tried, I can't find anything to like about it. I do this in part to keep abreast of the competition, but also because I actually enjoy using these different platforms.

Windows 11 is far from perfect, I and the rest of the Windows Central team will happily admit that. We often hear tales of people ditching Windows for Mac or for Linux, but rarely the opposite.

So I wanted to take the time to highlight this Reddit thread where someone has done just that. They've dropped Linux for Windows 11, and they're extremely happy with their choice. See for yourself.

As a Linux user myself, I appreciate why some people would switch and why they'd be happy switching. I'm a tinkerer, and one of the attractions of using Linux to me is being able to essentially create an environment that is entirely how I want it to be. But with that there are drawbacks, and as the OP of that thread points out, generally in Windows 11, things just work.

You could call it a compromise since you don't have the freedom Linux offers, but it's the truth for the vast majority of PC users. If there's an app you need, it's probably available on Windows. There are no issues with game compatibility, drivers for hardware are always available and tailored to the system, and Microsoft is constantly updating with new features and security patches.

I think a lot of potential converts also don't realize just how good the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is.

WSL is extremely good and can help bridge the transition from Linux into Windows. (Image credit: Windows Central)

WSL uses a proper Linux kernel and despite being a virtual machine on top of Windows 11, it doesn't feel that way. It's also seamlessly integrated into the host, allowing for interoperability with the Windows file system, as well as supporting GUI apps. You can't do everything you can on a bare metal Linux system, but you can do a hell of a lot.

This type of relationship, whether you're a casual user or a developer, is something that you don't even get on Linux. To use Windows there, you have to run a full virtual machine, it's not the same as running WSL on Windows 11. Microsoft has made a big push for developers with WSL, and there's an argument to be made for using Windows with Linux instead of just Linux.

The Reddit thread linked above is full of interesting discussion, but it definitely got me thinking. We never really look at people switching to Windows, perhaps because it's still the dominant platform. But it's still probably the best platform for most, even if they don't know it yet.

So if you've got some handy hints for converts, or some transition to Windows stories of your own to share, hit the comments below and tell us all about the what, the why, and how it's gone!