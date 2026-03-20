The long-awaited Fable reboot is a couple of seasons away, and the more I see it, the more it makes me want to replay the original 2004 classic to kill time before the new one arrives.

However, I want to play Fable with a nostalgia twist, and one of the best ways to do that, aside from Hyperkin's Duke controller, is the Hyperkin DuchesS wired Xbox controller, now on sale for a 32% discount on Amazon.