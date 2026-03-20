Hyperkin's retro Xbox controller is perfect for replaying Fable in anticipation of its reboot — it's got strong ergonomics and controls for dirt cheap
The Hyperkin DuchesS Xbox wired controller is a fantastic remake of the original Xbox S controller that mixes nostalgia with modern engineering, and it's now on sale with a 32% discount
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The long-awaited Fable reboot is a couple of seasons away, and the more I see it, the more it makes me want to replay the original 2004 classic to kill time before the new one arrives.
However, I want to play Fable with a nostalgia twist, and one of the best ways to do that, aside from Hyperkin's Duke controller, is the Hyperkin DuchesS wired Xbox controller, now on sale for a 32% discount on Amazon.