Hyperkin's retro Xbox controller is perfect for replaying Fable in anticipation of its reboot — it's got strong ergonomics and controls for dirt cheap

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The Hyperkin DuchesS Xbox wired controller is a fantastic remake of the original Xbox S controller that mixes nostalgia with modern engineering, and it's now on sale with a 32% discount

AI-generated image of the Hyperkin DuchesS controller for Xbox visualized.
AI-generated image of the Hyperkin DuchesS controller (Image credit: Hyperkin | Edited with Gemini)

The long-awaited Fable reboot is a couple of seasons away, and the more I see it, the more it makes me want to replay the original 2004 classic to kill time before the new one arrives.

However, I want to play Fable with a nostalgia twist, and one of the best ways to do that, aside from Hyperkin's Duke controller, is the Hyperkin DuchesS wired Xbox controller, now on sale for a 32% discount on Amazon.

Hyperkin DuchesS wired Xbox controller
OG Xbox nostalgia
Save 32% ($15.75)
Hyperkin DuchesS wired X