Elgato, the tech company that prides itself on high-quality accessories for streaming, content creation, and gaming, has launched its first wireless microphone called the Elgato Wave Go.

This extension of Elgato's 'Wave ecosystem' is a combined clip-on and handheld microphone system that allows its users to record audio any time, anywhere, on their terms, with studio-level quality, processing, and routing.

Here's everything you need to know about how the Elgato Wave Go works, which you can buy right now on Elgato's official store for $99.99.

Elgato Wave Go: Introduction & Overview - YouTube Watch On

The Elgato Wave Go has a convertible design that allows users to record audio in two ways while being connected to a phone via a USB-C receiver.

While in Clip-on Mode (which is a 7g transmitter the size of a coin), it can mount magnetically onto clothing with custom tuning that restores clarity and audio presence quality at chest distance.

In Handheld mode, Elgato Wave Go's transmitter fits inside a Smart Handle to become a full-sized interview mic with integrated controls, charging, and a sound profile that's been tuned for warmth and presence audio levels when used close up.

This microphone also features toggleable noise cancellation to block out annoying background noise, automatic EQ Shift and Auto Gain systems to apply different sound profiles and audio gain levels depending on its position and mode (without needing to mess around with its settings), and compatibility with the free Wave Go app on iOS and Android for users to customize these aforementioned features to their preference.

The Elgato Wave Go in Handheld mode. (Image credit: Elgato)

On top of that, the Elgato Wave Go will last you for a good long session, as its transmitter can run for up to 8 hours on a single charge or a full day while recording audio.

Its Smart Handle can be recharged alongside the transmitters when it's docked inside (even while recording), and it can store up to 5 full recharges so it can operate for at most 48 hours. The Elgato Wave Go can have all its components recharged while inside its carrying case, which can connect to USB-C chargers.

Its USB-C receiver also has pass-through charging, so you can recharge the Elgato Wave Go while connected to your phone.

The Elgato Wave Go in Clip-On mode. (Image credit: Elgato)

Lastly, the Elgato Wave Go can integrate with Elgato's free mixing software called Wave Link. When this mic is used in tandem with the app, users can route audio, apply effects, control its settings via Stream Deck, and unlock Voice Focus, which cleans up reverb and background noise while recording audio indoors.

If this lightweight, convertible microphone with expert sound quality, portability, and customization sounds appealing for your content creation needs, you can buy the Elgato Wave Go on Elgato.com for the MSRP of $99.99 (other retailers will sell it shortly after). The Elgato Wave Go will be available in 40 countries and regions.

Elgato is also offering a Sky Blue variant of the Elgato Wave Go for a limited time on its website. Plus, the microphone will have a second transmitter sold separately for an MSRP of $29.99 (or $14.99 when bought together with the Elgato Wave Go).

Wireless microphone Elgato Wave Go Convertible wireless mic: $99.99 at elgato.com

Let your voice be heard in your content with the Wave Go wireless microphone. It can be used in hand or clipped onto your shirt collar, convey and record your voice with pro-level quality, and last you over 48 hours before needing to recharge.

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