Rode's 5th Gen NT1 microphone supports XLR and USB with world's-first extras

What you need to know

Rode's long-standing flagship NT1 condenser microphone has been updated with cutting-edge technology in this 5th Gen revision, available now for $249.

Introducing its Dual Connect feature, the NT1 5th Gen supports both XLR and USB connectivity for analog mixers or digital recording on a computer.

connectivity for analog mixers or digital recording on a computer. This latest model features the world's first 32-bit float digital output alongside audio processing effects for studio-grade audio.

Rode has officially launched a 5th Generation revision to its iconic NT1 microphone, the same model they've been manufacturing since the 1990s. This latest update features revolutionary upgrades inside and out, with the vendor claiming it's the world's first 'unclippable' mic. If you're looking for studio-grade recordings, the NT1 5th Gen covers all the bases.

Featuring XLR and USB connectivity support, you can record via analog mixers or directly into a computer with a standard plug-and-play setup. On-board DSP effects carry over from many other models in the Rode range, including the recent Rode X XCM-50 condenser microphone aimed at gamers, which was strictly reliant on USB.

Available in black or silver, the NT1 5th Gen includes a shock mount and pop filter alongside USB and XLR cables. (Image credit: RØDE)

Launching at $249 MSRP on Amazon (opens in new tab), the NT1 5th Gen stands out from the crowd as the first microphone with a 32-bit float digital output, capturing the full dynamic range without signal clipping. It's a fantastic addition that removes the need for exhausting pre-recording prep when recording analog, saving the adjustments for afterward. The USB digital output still features the ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp seen on the Rodecaster Pro II production studio with fine-tuned post-processing via Rode companion apps.

The NT1 is not only our flagship microphone; it’s an icon for today’s creative generation (..) The NT1 5th Generation is unlike any studio mic out there, but it hasn’t lost its charm and is sure to continue inspiring creators for decades to come. Damien Wilson - RØDE CEO

Packaged with a studio-grade shock mount and pop filter, the NT1 5th Gen is available in black or silver and includes XLR and USB-C cables. Rode has contacted Windows Central with a sample unit, so a review will follow soon. Check the official Rode NT1 5th Gen product page (opens in new tab) for a full breakdown of specifications and features.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Rode NT1 5th Gen Polar pattern Cardioid Capsule Condenser Frequency range 20Hz - 20,000 Hz Connectivity XLR / USB-C Sample rate 48 / 96 / 192 kHz Bit depth 24 / 32-bit floating point Dimensions 52 x 52 x 189mm Net weight 308g