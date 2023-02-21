Rode's 5th Gen NT1 microphone supports XLR and USB with world's-first extras
This 'unclippable' condenser mic gives you the best of both worlds.
What you need to know
- Rode's long-standing flagship NT1 condenser microphone has been updated with cutting-edge technology in this 5th Gen revision, available now for $249.
- Introducing its Dual Connect feature, the NT1 5th Gen supports both XLR and USB connectivity for analog mixers or digital recording on a computer.
- This latest model features the world's first 32-bit float digital output alongside audio processing effects for studio-grade audio.
Rode has officially launched a 5th Generation revision to its iconic NT1 microphone, the same model they've been manufacturing since the 1990s. This latest update features revolutionary upgrades inside and out, with the vendor claiming it's the world's first 'unclippable' mic. If you're looking for studio-grade recordings, the NT1 5th Gen covers all the bases.
Featuring XLR and USB connectivity support, you can record via analog mixers or directly into a computer with a standard plug-and-play setup. On-board DSP effects carry over from many other models in the Rode range, including the recent Rode X XCM-50 condenser microphone aimed at gamers, which was strictly reliant on USB.
Launching at $249 MSRP on Amazon (opens in new tab), the NT1 5th Gen stands out from the crowd as the first microphone with a 32-bit float digital output, capturing the full dynamic range without signal clipping. It's a fantastic addition that removes the need for exhausting pre-recording prep when recording analog, saving the adjustments for afterward. The USB digital output still features the ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp seen on the Rodecaster Pro II production studio with fine-tuned post-processing via Rode companion apps.
Packaged with a studio-grade shock mount and pop filter, the NT1 5th Gen is available in black or silver and includes XLR and USB-C cables. Rode has contacted Windows Central with a sample unit, so a review will follow soon. Check the official Rode NT1 5th Gen product page (opens in new tab) for a full breakdown of specifications and features.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rode NT1 5th Gen
|Polar pattern
|Cardioid
|Capsule
|Condenser
|Frequency range
|20Hz - 20,000 Hz
|Connectivity
|XLR / USB-C
|Sample rate
|48 / 96 / 192 kHz
|Bit depth
|24 / 32-bit floating point
|Dimensions
|52 x 52 x 189mm
|Net weight
|308g
