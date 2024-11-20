Don't wait for Black Friday — The most popular microphone for streamers, podcasters, and creators is already on sale

Save $30 on a Blue Yeti microphone and give the gift of professional quality audio without the professional quality price tag to the streamer or content creator in your life.

Logitech's Blue Yeti microphones are a staple for content creators, gamers, streamers, and podcasters because of their high-quality audio but affordable price point. Thanks to some pre-Black Friday markdowns, the Yeti line of microphones is even more budget-friendly than ever. The legendary Blue Yeti is available for $99.99 from Best Buy, discounted $30 from its regular price of $129.99.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

A top-classic USB microphone for creators

If you're creating content online—whether as a streamer, a podcaster, or some other variant of influencer—you know all too well that you only have a few brief seconds to capture a viewer's attention. Many creators focus on eye-catching visuals, but viewers have reported that they are likelier to turn a video or live stream off if the quality of audio is poor.

However, if you're just getting started in video creation or live-streaming, you may not want to pour a lot of money into your setup until you know if you're going to stick with the hobby. Many creators start off their hobby or career using Blue Yeti microphones because they offer such high-quality audio recording at a budget-friendly price point compared to the competition.

The Blue Yeti is a USB condenser microphone that produces clear, broadcast-quality recordings using Blue's proprietary three-capsule technology paired with four pickup patterns. The microphone can be further enhanced using Blue VOICE effects and features studio-level controls for headphone volume, gain control, and more. With all these options, it's not hard to understand why the Blue Yeti is considered by us here at Windows Central as the best microphone for streaming.

Choose Your Voice With Blue VO!CE Effects for Yeti Family Mics en - YouTube Watch On

There are some drawbacks to consider with the Blue Yeti, though. These are heavy microphones and can take up a substantial amount of space on your desk. If you want to mount one to a microphone arm, you'll need to consider your specific arm's weight limits before connecting a Yeti to it. You'll also definitely want to consider using an arm, as the technology used for these microphones can be sensitive enough to pick up any vibration through your desk when the mic is in use, including keystrokes on a neighboring keyboard.