Don't wait for Black Friday — The most popular microphone for streamers, podcasters, and creators is already on sale

Logitech's Blue Yeti microphones are a staple for content creators, gamers, streamers, and podcasters because of their high-quality audio but affordable price point. Thanks to some pre-Black Friday markdowns, the Yeti line of microphones is even more budget-friendly than ever. The legendary Blue Yeti is available for $99.99 from Best Buy, discounted $30 from its regular price of $129.99.
Our experience: Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
"This is one killer mic for podcasting, streaming, and recording audio in general at this price point."
✅Perfect for: Content creators, podcasters, streamers, and gamers who want a budget-friendly microphone that produces high-quality results.
❌Avoid if: You want a microphone that is small, portable, or part of a headset system.
A top-classic USB microphone for creators
If you're creating content online—whether as a streamer, a podcaster, or some other variant of influencer—you know all too well that you only have a few brief seconds to capture a viewer's attention. Many creators focus on eye-catching visuals, but viewers have reported that they are likelier to turn a video or live stream off if the quality of audio is poor.
However, if you're just getting started in video creation or live-streaming, you may not want to pour a lot of money into your setup until you know if you're going to stick with the hobby. Many creators start off their hobby or career using Blue Yeti microphones because they offer such high-quality audio recording at a budget-friendly price point compared to the competition.
The Blue Yeti is a USB condenser microphone that produces clear, broadcast-quality recordings using Blue's proprietary three-capsule technology paired with four pickup patterns. The microphone can be further enhanced using Blue VOICE effects and features studio-level controls for headphone volume, gain control, and more. With all these options, it's not hard to understand why the Blue Yeti is considered by us here at Windows Central as the best microphone for streaming.
There are some drawbacks to consider with the Blue Yeti, though. These are heavy microphones and can take up a substantial amount of space on your desk. If you want to mount one to a microphone arm, you'll need to consider your specific arm's weight limits before connecting a Yeti to it. You'll also definitely want to consider using an arm, as the technology used for these microphones can be sensitive enough to pick up any vibration through your desk when the mic is in use, including keystrokes on a neighboring keyboard.
If the size or price of the Blue Yeti is a concern, but you still want to invest in upgrading your audio quality for gaming, Discord calls, or even Zoom meetings, there's good news! There are two smaller, more lightweight and even more affordable options from Blue—The Blue Yeti Nano and the Blue Snowball—and they are also on sale right now. Though the discount is not as steep as it is for their larger brethren, both the Yeti Nano and the Snowball can be great entry points to quality audio recordings. The Blue Yeti Nano is currently $79.99 (was
$99) in the Vivid Blue color from Best Buy, while the Blue Snowball is just $37.99 (was $49.99) in Black from Amazon.
