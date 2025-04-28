Get 23% OFF the 'SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless' headset for Xbox / PC — arguably the best high-end multi-device headset you can get

It's Amazon Gaming Week, apparently. No, I haven't heard of either, but any excuse to save money on the best Xbox headsets and best PC gaming headsets sounds pretty good to me.

It's with that in mind, that I'd like to introduce you to one of my favorite, preferred gaming headsets, now almost $100 cheaper than usual thanks to Amazon's deals event.

This is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless, armed with a digital audio controller, multi-device capabilities, a retractable mic, active noise cancelling, and many more great features.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Was: $349.99

Was: $349.99

Now: $269.99 at Amazon "The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro incorporates practically every feature you could ever want in a headset, but most importantly, it does it well. Sublime sound, next-level quality and construction, a feature-packed DAC, and connectivity with basically every device on Earth makes this headset simultaneously the jack of all trades, and the master of all trades." — Jez Corden, Exec Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC players who play at a desk, who want a device that can easily transition between multiple platforms at the press of a button, with the addition of active noise cancelling and Bluetooth. ❌Avoid if: You don't need something desktop-oriented with tons of cables and set up requirements.

Why the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a winning Xbox / PC headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a fantastic headset. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Arctis Nova Pro Specs Freq. Response (Wired): 10–40,000Hz

Freq. Response (Wireless): 10–22,000Hz

Active noise cancellation: 4-mic hybrid design with Transparency Mode Microphone

Battery: 44 hours Wireless, 22 hours with Bluetooth

Wireless: Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz wireless (45m range)

In the box: DAC wireless base, USB-C cables, 3.5mm audio cable, wireless headset, two swappable batteries

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a premium headset designed for users who literally want everything in a tight, single package. This headset has multiple USB ports to connect up two devices simultaneously, with a third coming through from Bluetooth. The retractable mic and active noise cancelling make them a great option for using as a lifestyle headset too, for commuting, travel, and so on. The Bluetooth also makes it useful for mixing from a second sound source, feeding sound from PC chat via USB and wirelessness and capturing audio from your Xbox via your smart TV's Bluetooth.

The digital audio controller is where all the magic happens. Ideally this sits on a desk or near your set up, and has a big dial for audio control, device swapping, and a capacitive back button for controlling menus. It's powered by the devices it's connected to, and has line-in and line-out 3.5mm audio as well for good measure.

The pièce de résistance is the digital audio controller's hot-swappable battery dock. The side plates are attached with magnets, and can be removed to easily swap out the battery to ensure you're constantly juiced.

The first version of this headset had an issue with the internal mics protruding too far into user's ears, but SteelSeries has fixed this problem on the more recent models. As a result, they're among the most comfortable and durable headsets I've used. They also sound absolutely fantastic, with high configurability and customization.

But sure, they're not "cheap," but with this 25% off deal from Amazon Gaming Week, they're far more palatable.