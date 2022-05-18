Acer updates ConceptD laptops and desktops with 12th-gen Intel chips and NVIDIA RTX graphics
What you need to know
- Acer is announcing new ConceptD products today.
- It's updating the line with Intel 12th-gen chips and updated RTX graphics options.
Acer has unveiled updates to its ConceptD line of creator laptops and desktops today. The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro is getting updates with high-performance Intel Core i7 12th-gen chips, a beautiful 16-inch OLED display, and NVIA RTX A5500 or 3070 Ti GPU options.
The new ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro can be had with in Intel Core i7-12700H series chip, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 m.2 storage. The display is a high-resolution 3840 x 2400 OLED panel, with 400-nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE matching system, HDR capability, and Delta E2 calibration.
|Category
|ConceptD 5
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Display
|16-inches, 3072 x 2400 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|Memory
|16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen4
1TB / 2TB NVMe RAID 0
|Connectivity
|Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675s
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.2
CNVi
2x2 MIMO
|Audio
|Acer TrueHarmony
DTS X:Ultra Audio
|Battery
|99.98 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 262.4 x 199 mm
|Weight
|2.4kg
The ConceptD 5 will be available in North America in August with a starting price of $2,499, and in EMEA in June starting at 2,399 EUR. The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in North America in September starting at 2,599 EUR.
Additionally, Acer has unveiled the new ConceptD 500 mini desktop, which offers a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 chip on the Inside, paired with either an RTX A4000 or 3070 GPU. It can also be configured with up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, and up to 4TB of m.2 Gen4 SSD storage.
This new desktop features a white minimalist design that keeps the PC running quiet and cool at just 40dbA. It has 10Gbps USB-C ports, an integrated SD card reader, and has high-speed LAN built right in.
|Category
|ConceptD 100
|ConceptD 500
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7
|12th Gen Intel Core i9
|Graphics
|NVIDIA T1000
NVIDIA T400
|NVIDIA RTX A4000
NVIDIA RTX 3070
NVIDIA RTX 3060
|Memory
|Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4
|Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4
|Storage
|2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
|2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
|Connectivity
|802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5
|802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5
|Dimensions
|137.4 x 372 x 359 mm
|200 x 389 x 393.6 mm
Acer's ConceptD 100 desktops are also getting updates, also with Intel 12th-gen chips in either Core i5 or Core i7 configurations. It can be configured with an NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPU, and supports up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and 2TB m.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.
The ConceptD 500 will be available in EMEA in September starting at 1,199 EUR, and will also be coming to China in Q4 with a starting price of RMB 11,999. The ConceptD 100 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 999.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
