Acer updates ConceptD laptops and desktops with 12th-gen Intel chips and NVIDIA RTX graphics

Acer is announcing new ConceptD products today.

It's updating the line with Intel 12th-gen chips and updated RTX graphics options.

Acer has unveiled updates to its ConceptD line of creator laptops and desktops today. The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro is getting updates with high-performance Intel Core i7 12th-gen chips, a beautiful 16-inch OLED display, and NVIA RTX A5500 or 3070 Ti GPU options.

The new ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro can be had with in Intel Core i7-12700H series chip, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 m.2 storage. The display is a high-resolution 3840 x 2400 OLED panel, with 400-nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE matching system, HDR capability, and Delta E2 calibration.

Category ConceptD 5 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Display 16-inches, 3072 x 2400 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen4

1TB / 2TB NVMe RAID 0 Connectivity Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675s

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth 5.2

CNVi

2x2 MIMO Audio Acer TrueHarmony

DTS X:Ultra Audio Battery 99.98 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery Dimensions 358.5 x 262.4 x 199 mm Weight 2.4kg

The ConceptD 5 will be available in North America in August with a starting price of $2,499, and in EMEA in June starting at 2,399 EUR. The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in North America in September starting at 2,599 EUR.

Additionally, Acer has unveiled the new ConceptD 500 mini desktop, which offers a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 chip on the Inside, paired with either an RTX A4000 or 3070 GPU. It can also be configured with up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, and up to 4TB of m.2 Gen4 SSD storage.

This new desktop features a white minimalist design that keeps the PC running quiet and cool at just 40dbA. It has 10Gbps USB-C ports, an integrated SD card reader, and has high-speed LAN built right in.

Category ConceptD 100 ConceptD 500 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Graphics NVIDIA T1000

NVIDIA T400 NVIDIA RTX A4000

NVIDIA RTX 3070

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Memory Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4 Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4 Storage 2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD

1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD

1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD

1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD 2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD

1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD

1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD

1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD Connectivity 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5 Dimensions 137.4 x 372 x 359 mm 200 x 389 x 393.6 mm

Acer's ConceptD 100 desktops are also getting updates, also with Intel 12th-gen chips in either Core i5 or Core i7 configurations. It can be configured with an NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPU, and supports up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and 2TB m.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The ConceptD 500 will be available in EMEA in September starting at 1,199 EUR, and will also be coming to China in Q4 with a starting price of RMB 11,999. The ConceptD 100 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 999.