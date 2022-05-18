Acer updates ConceptD laptops and desktops with 12th-gen Intel chips and NVIDIA RTX graphics

By published

Acer has updates for its creator line of devices!

Conceptd 500 Render
Conceptd 500 Render (Image credit: Acer)

Conceptd 5 Cn516 73g

Source: Acer (Image credit: Source: Acer)

What you need to know

  • Acer is announcing new ConceptD products today.
  • It's updating the line with Intel 12th-gen chips and updated RTX graphics options.

Acer has unveiled updates to its ConceptD line of creator laptops and desktops today. The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro is getting updates with high-performance Intel Core i7 12th-gen chips, a beautiful 16-inch OLED display, and NVIA RTX A5500 or 3070 Ti GPU options.

The new ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro can be had with in Intel Core i7-12700H series chip, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4 m.2 storage. The display is a high-resolution 3840 x 2400 OLED panel, with 400-nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PANTONE matching system, HDR capability, and Delta E2 calibration.

CategoryConceptD 5
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro
Display16-inches, 3072 x 2400 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, OLED
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i7
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Memory16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM
Storage512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen4
1TB / 2TB NVMe RAID 0
ConnectivityKiller Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675s
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.2
CNVi
2x2 MIMO
AudioAcer TrueHarmony
DTS X:Ultra Audio
Battery99.98 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery
Dimensions358.5 x 262.4 x 199 mm
Weight2.4kg

The ConceptD 5 will be available in North America in August with a starting price of $2,499, and in EMEA in June starting at 2,399 EUR. The ConceptD 5 Pro will be available in North America in September starting at 2,599 EUR.

Additionally, Acer has unveiled the new ConceptD 500 mini desktop, which offers a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 chip on the Inside, paired with either an RTX A4000 or 3070 GPU. It can also be configured with up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, and up to 4TB of m.2 Gen4 SSD storage.

This new desktop features a white minimalist design that keeps the PC running quiet and cool at just 40dbA. It has 10Gbps USB-C ports, an integrated SD card reader, and has high-speed LAN built right in.

CategoryConceptD 100ConceptD 500
Operating SystemWindows 11 ProWindows 11 Pro
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i712th Gen Intel Core i9
GraphicsNVIDIA T1000
NVIDIA T400		NVIDIA RTX A4000
NVIDIA RTX 3070
NVIDIA RTX 3060
MemoryUp to 128GB dual-channel DDR4Up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4
Storage2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD		2TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM HDD
1TB / 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
Connectivity802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5		802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5
Dimensions137.4 x 372 x 359 mm200 x 389 x 393.6 mm

Acer's ConceptD 100 desktops are also getting updates, also with Intel 12th-gen chips in either Core i5 or Core i7 configurations. It can be configured with an NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPU, and supports up to 128GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and 2TB m.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The ConceptD 500 will be available in EMEA in September starting at 1,199 EUR, and will also be coming to China in Q4 with a starting price of RMB 11,999. The ConceptD 100 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 999.

Image 1 of 6

Conceptd 5 Cn516 73p Win11 Straight On

Image 2 of 6

Conceptd 5 Cn516 73g Wallpaper Backlit Straight On

Image 3 of 6

Conceptd 5 Cn516 73p Rear Facing Left

Image 4 of 6

Conceptd 5 Cn516 73g

Image 5 of 6

Conceptd 100 Mood Shot

Image 6 of 6

Conceptd 500 Mood Shot

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.