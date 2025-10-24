Claude Code comes to the web — so you can pay to manage the AI that’s taking your job

Anthropic’s Claude Code is now available on the web, letting developers securely run AI coding tasks in the cloud through GitHub integration and isolated virtual machines.

Claude Code is Anthropic’s AI coding assistant designed to help developers fix bugs, refactor code, or even write complete programs from scratch. Until now, it’s been something you’d typically access through tools like Visual Studio.

That’s changing, though. Anthropic has now made Claude Code available on the web, letting users run coding tasks directly from their browser. It’s a big step toward accessibility, allowing you to use Claude Code anywhere without needing a local setup.

Right now, the feature is in research preview and limited to Pro and Max subscribers, with support for Team and Enterprise plans expected later on.

How Claude Code on the web works

Developers can connect Claude Code to their GitHub account, allowing it to securely access their repositories. Once linked, Claude will clone the repository to an Anthropic-managed virtual machine, set up a coding environment, and begin running tasks automatically.

Right now, Claude Code on the web can already analyze, modify, and push code, as well as create a pull request when it’s finished. The virtual machine comes with several programming languages pre-installed, including Python, Node.js, Java, Rust, and C++, making it a flexible option for most workflows.

Anthropic also notes that network access is tightly controlled for security reasons, with only trusted domains allowed by default. Users can switch seamlessly between Claude Code’s web environment and their local setup, creating a versatile workflow for developers on the go.

Anthropic’s expanding ecosystem and Microsoft partnership

Anthropic appears to be in a strong position, and this move makes Claude even more accessible to users. As one of OpenAI’s main competitors, Anthropic has also partnered with Microsoft to bring Claude to Azure as part of its growing AI ecosystem. Claude is now integrated across Outlook, Teams, and OneDrive, extending its reach into everyday productivity tools.