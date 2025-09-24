I recently covered Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's woes about the company's shift in focus from Bill Gates' software factory vision to chasing down the ever-elusive AI bubble, which could potentially run it to the ground alongside products like Office.

But as it seems, the tech giant isn't going to let its multibillion-dollar investments in AI run down the drain.

Speaking to The Verge's Tom Warren, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman extensively discussed his vision for the company's Edge browser and how it's planning to compete with rivals in the space, including Perplexity's AI-powered browser, Comet.

As you might have guessed, the tech giant is placing its bets on Copilot Mode to save the day. Suleyman envisions the Copilot as more than just an assistant, but a powerful AI tool that can control how users interact with Microsoft Edge.

This essentially means that Copilot AI could take over mundane and repetitive tasks like opening tabs and sifting through them for relevant information while you work on more demanding tasks, ultimately bolstering productivity.

I think the browser is just going to evolve to become a true agentic browser. Your AI will be able to use all of the same tools that you use in the browser. Microsoft AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman.

Suleyman described his vision for Edge supercharged by Copilot AI as highlighted below:

“It’s almost like having a little angel on your shoulder doing the boring hard work of reading reviews, doing price comparisons, synthesizing research, but instead of it happening away from you, you can actually see it in real time unfolding before your eyes.”

However, the executive categorically indicated that Microsoft isn't developing a new AI-powered browser. Instead, it plans to overhaul Microsoft Edge's user experience by "bringing Copilot to where you’re already," which will make it distinct and very powerful. “There isn’t going to be a new browser; this is just going to be one experience,” added Suleyman.

Safety and privacy remain major concerns among users as AI evolves into a powerful and sophisticated system, but Microsoft's AI CEO says the deeper integration of Copilot into Edge won't take you out of the driver's seat. “You’ll always be in control, and I think the transparency creates trust,” added Suleyman.

Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive officer of Microsoft AI. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

What's more, the magical and futuristic AI-themed changes coming to Edge through Copilot won't be forced onto users. Instead, Microsoft plans to ship the overhauled changes into Edge as an opt-in experience.

The executive claims that Microsoft is already miles ahead of its competitors in the category. “We’ve been very deliberate and careful, and that’s going to pay dividends because we have a whole set of features that no one else on the market has today,” Suleyman indicated.

This news comes after tech leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly indicated that he no longer does Google searches, revealing that he's more reliant on AI tools like ChatGPT to fill this gap.

Last year, when Google was deemed an illegal monopoly in court, a former engineer at the company warned that the software giant might have bigger fish to fry with emerging AI-powered internet search tools like OpenAI's SearchGPT. And as it now seems, browsers are rapidly embracing new trends like AI to keep up with competition and provide a modern user experience.

It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft Edge will be able to compete and potentially topple Google Chrome's dominance after getting a Copilot AI revamp. Share your thoughts with me in the comments!

