Recently, Microsoft announced Copilot Health, a separate, secure space inside Copilot that pulls together medical records, data from your wearables, and lab results, so users can get clearer, personalised explanations of their data.

Many initial reactions to this are understandable: Should I trust Microsoft with my health data? I can’t answer that for anyone else, but I do want to offer one thing the announcement didn’t: a real, personal example of how I already use Copilot as a supplement to my medical care and how it changed the course of my treatment.

How I used Copilot — the short(ish) story

For years, I’ve had intermittent pain in my upper right abdomen. It started in my teens, flared after pregnancies, and was repeatedly dismissed as hormonal. I’ve sat in out‑of‑hours clinics, been told it was “probably” related to my cycle, and left without any meaningful investigation despite the pain being nowhere near my pelvic region.

Eventually, I got fed up and started asking Copilot the kinds of questions I didn’t always feel confident asking a doctor.

It didn't leap to the worst-case scenario, as a web search engine often does, which can bring up the most sensational results. It asked follow‑ups, looked for patterns in my symptoms, and ultimately suggested I request an ultrasound. I used the phrasing Copilot suggested in my e‑consult so my GP would see exactly why I was requesting this, along with a cohesive history of my symptoms and things that had already been investigated and ticked off the list.

I’m not saying Copilot diagnosed me. I’m saying it helped me ask for the right test.



This all led to an ultrasound that found multiple gallstones and a long‑standing digestive dysfunction that explained the pain I’d had for two decades. My gallbladder is basically like a bag of marbles with no negative space left within it, that have been forming since I was an adolescent. The ultrasound technician even commented that he was struggling with the scan and was surprised I had been referred this late.



I’m now on a waiting list for surgery within the next 12 weeks. Throughout the process, I fed Copilot my blood tests and reports; it helped demystify the results and gave me a clearer way to talk to my doctor. I'm not great at advocating for myself when faced with a man in a white jacket.

I’m not saying Copilot diagnosed me. I’m saying it helped me ask for the right test. A test no doctor had ordered for me in twenty years.

Why this matters beyond my experience

This chart from the Copilot report shows how many are already using AI for health (Image credit: Microsoft)

People are already using Copilot for health questions. The usage report shows over 50 million health queries per day. Microsoft makes clear the company sees this as an extension of how people already use AI to make sense of medical information, not as a replacement for clinicians.

The product is explicitly consumer‑facing and framed as a conversation aid, with Copilot Health touted as a tool to help people prepare for appointments and translate medical jargon — something that could help you and your doctor find the next steps rather than replace clinical judgement altogether.

Those points align completely with my experience. Copilot simply gave me some tips and told me what to ask for to move my investigation along.

Trust, privacy and the tradeoffs

Concerns about data leaving its intended source are real, and I don't want to minimize that. Microsoft says Copilot Health will keep health data isolated in a secure environment and give users control over permissions, but those promises will need scrutiny as the product rolls out.

At the same time, the NHS (UK healthcare) and other public bodies have had their own data incidents, so the risk of any third party holding sensitive information is not unique to Big Tech. For me, the tradeoff is worth it. This is a tool that actually helped me get a diagnosis after twenty years, versus the abstract fear of a data breach. That’s a personal calculation for me and me alone; others will reasonably decide differently.



Our site’s reader survey and the chart we attached to our news coverage on this, so far, shows 33% of respondents said they would trust Microsoft with their health data, and 67% said they would not.

What this means for readers and clinicians

Now we just need multiple choice scenarios like Starfield has, let's gamify health! (Image credit: Windows Central)

For patients, we should underestimate AI as a powerful prep tool. If it helps you clarify symptoms or phrase a request for a specific investigation, that can shorten the path to diagnosis. You can go into your appointment more prepared and more confident to be assertive and request a more targeted approach to your symptoms.

Clinicians should expect more patients to arrive with AI‑generated summaries or suggested next steps. I'm sure that while in some cases this will save time, it could create friction if the doctor disagrees, but ultimately the patient can at least have it on record that they have asked for something, and it can be documented as to why that wasn't the chosen route if the clinician distrusts the source. Either way, it changes the dynamic of the consultation.



As hyperbolic as it sounds, my experience with Copilot was life‑changing (though time will actually tell once I've been through the surgery). That doesn’t settle the privacy debate, nor does it mean Copilot Health is the right choice for absolutely everyone and every scenario, but I do fully support it as a great jumping point for better medical care.

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