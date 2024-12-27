Activision decides Call of Duty Black Ops 6 players don't spend enough money, introduces a second concurrent battle pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a first-person arcade-style shooter set during Operation Desert Storm. With a slick campaign and multiplayer heralded by millions across the globe, Black Ops 6 is the twenty-first installment of the series, and it saw the biggest launch ever in Call of Duty history. You wouldn't know it had been the biggest launch in history, since Activision seems to be struggling for cash — they're adding a second type of premium pass on top of the existing monetization methods.

This time, it's via a big "Squid Game Premium Event Pass." I can see it now. Without this, Microsoft shareholders would immediately have to start selling up and start hand car wash businesses to make ends meets. Once arriving, they start selling premium additions like wax, antenna cleanings, undercarriage washes, and more! Each addition pitched as being more exciting than the last.

They don't make enough off these already? (Image credit: Windows Central)

Wait, isn't this a $69 billion dollar company that just released a $70 game that saw the biggest launch in history, all while surpassing 500 million total franchise sales? I could have sworn there was also a $10 battle pass with an additional $10 purchase that could boost your experience gain in the pass. I think there's also some $30 BlackCell addon for each pass, which grants additional Battle Pass rewards. This is the same game, right? Surely, they don't need even more money?

Introducing the Squid Game Event Pass

The largest sigh I've given in recent times could be heard by my wife. (Image credit: xFlexy_ via X)

As pictured above, the image states:



"The newly announced Squid Game arrives in Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Explore an exhilarating Event Pass, where the Premium Track route allows for more incredible rewards, including the Front Man Operator. Plus, a myriad of LTM's will feature signature sinister takes on Red Light/Green Light mechanics."



Okay, so we've seen Events before. In fact, I've participated in many events over the years, including retro warfare for MW3, which took place last June. What's this Premium Track? Are they telling me there's another list of items locked behind another microtransaction? Don't take my rant for it; here are some other players who aren't too happy, either.

aboardBORED: "Additional microtransactions - Activision: YES Real & working anti cheat- Activision: [BLANK FACE] "

GhillieYT: "Damn, imagine you pay $30 for Blackcell every season, and they still want more money out of you."

EvilAaronX: "All I can say, good lord, these dudes are the gods of nickel and dimming people."

ConnorAndrews: "That is actually disgusting. When are we all gonna collectively say enough is enough?"

Unles I missed the premium track for this one, here's what a free event looks like. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Straight from the player's mouths, and can you blame them? After a supposed exodus of players recently angered by on-going issues with cheating players, this isn't the goodwill people are looking for to come back to. Nobody wants to open the game that they potentially already spent $100+ on the game and season passes, only to be asked for more money. It's intrusive and begs the question of where the priorities currently lie for Activision.

I understand this creation was lined up for months prior and licensed content costs money, but there also needs to be some flexibility in reading your community. A full-steam-ahead approach, even if you're Call of Duty, doesn't bode well with its player base that desperately wants changes made to the game. On top of all of this, there will also be premium store bundles for players to buy.

If you're a player, where does this put you? I personally join the bulk of the community in solace as I watch even more greed take over the franchise I've spent thousands of hours on. At this point, I'm surprised they haven't added a Scrooge McDuck bundle for a snarky meta-joke.