Black Ops 6 celebrates the biggest launch in Call of Duty history with some BIG rewards for fans. Here's what you need to know.

This weekend, Prop Hunt, Stakeout 24/7, and Double XP return as Treyarch celebrates Black Ops 6, calling it the biggest Call of Duty launch ever.

What you need to know

30 days after the launch of Black Ops 6, Activision has announced this year's blockbuster was the biggest launch in Call of Duty history.

Black Ops 6 ranked #1 in total players, hours played, and total matches.

To celebrate the milestone, Treyarch has announced plans to initiate a double XP weekend on Wednesday, November 27.

Fan-favorite modes Prop Hunt, and Stakeout 24/7 (Core and Hardcore varients) will also return to the playlist rotation for the weekend to celebrate.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has enjoyed a record-breaking post-launch period. Just 30 days since the game released on multiple platforms and as part of Xbox Game Pass, the title has overtaken the #1 spot for most players, most hours played, and total matches—making it the biggest Call of Duty launch in the franchise's 20-year history.

The massive launch is not just a success for the developers at Treyarch and Raven Software, nor the publishers at Activision. It's also a major achievement for Xbox, which acquired Activision after a lengthy regulatory process. Microsoft reported that its gaming revenue was up 43% year-over-year, thanks in part to Call of Duty's record-breaking launch. In addition to an increase in sales across PlayStation and Steam, the franchise has seen a swath of new and returning players thanks to its Day One launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Black Ops 6 to make it rain Double XP this weekend. (Image credit: Activision)

To celebrate the success of Black Ops 6's first 30 days, Treyarch has announced that Double XP will go into effect starting on Wednesday, November 27th. So those of us grinding away at Prestige Master can enjoy a little boost during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Pairing a double XP weekend with our XP-grinding guide can help you work through those ranks a little faster.

In addition to double XP, two fan-favorite modes will also return to the playlist rotation. Prop Hunt is a unique twist on hide and seek, where one team's operators are disguised as various in-game props. The prop team has an opportunity to hide themselves around the map before each round. The opposing team must then find the imposter props (who will intermittently whistle and give away their locations around the map) before time runs out.

Stakeout 24/7 will also return in both core and hardcore playlists, giving players the chance to work on the weapon camo grind. Stakeout is a tiny, three-lane map set among two apartment interiors. The corridors are long, with plenty of small, close-quarters combat opportunities. Stakeout 24/7 offers a mosh-pit style playlist, keeping the map the same for every match but giving players the choice between playing Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, Domination, or Hardpoint.

If you prefer Zombies to multiplayer and Warzone, don't fret. Treyarch is also dishing out double Gobblegum rewards this week, as well.

Thanks for the support, everyone! How about an early 2XP Weekend to celebrate, starting Wednesday?Oh... and Prop Hunt, Stakeout 24/7, and Hardcore Stakeout 24/7 starting Wednesday, too? 🫡 https://t.co/p9CxHxFHdmNovember 25, 2024

If you've been hoarding legacy double XP tokens, you won't be able to activate those while a Double XP event is live. If, like my colleague Richard Devine, you feel like Black Ops 6 is at war with XP, this extended double XP event is a good time to knock out a good chunk of the prestige grind.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥