Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 made double XP tokens from previous games unusable, but Treyarch says that a fix is in the works

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped the "Carry Forward" philosophy from Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 that let players use purchased or unlocked cosmetics and Double XP tokens across different games.

A recent patch introduced a UI glitch that made the legacy XP visible in the live Black Ops 6 build, but a second patch was quickly released to remove them once again.

Treyarch has said the UI glitch caused issues with game stability, but the team is working to properly integrate legacy XP tokens in a future update.

You can still use your legacy tokens in Black Ops 6, but it takes a workaround. Launch Call of Duty: Warzone, activate the tokens you want to use from Warzone, and then change modes to multiplayer or zombies for Black Ops 6. The legacy XP tokens you activated will remain in effect until the timer runs out.

The Season 1 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 caused an unexpected UI glitch that allowed players to utilize legacy double XP tokens, despite Treyarch saying the tokens would not be carried forward into Black Ops 6. A second update was quickly released that removed the legacy XP from the BO6 UI, much to players' chagrin. However, Treyarch has shared in a post on social media that the team is working on ways to implement legacy XP tokens into Black Ops 6 in the future.

With the start of Season 01, a UI bug allowed players to activate legacy XP tokens in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, it also introduced some potential risk to game stability, which is why it was patched yesterday.We realize how much players appreciate being able to redeem legacy…November 16, 2024

If you've played either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, or Warzone within the last few years, you're likely familiar with the game's Double XP tokens. The tokens are often doled out to players of the franchise as a reward for participating in limited events or completing battle passes. They're also common fodder to be passed out when Call of Duty partners without franchises, like the recent Corsair x Black Ops 6 or Black Ops 6 x Little Caesars collaborations. There are three double XP tokens that are available to earn: Double player XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP.

Players can activate the double XP tokens from the Call of Duty HQ and then enjoy bumps to either their character—making that seemingly never-ending classic prestige grind more manageable— or for weapons they are working on leveling for those sweet, sweet camos. It can also be used to progress through the pages of a seasonal battle pass, so players can get to the cosmetics they really want just a little bit faster.

Those XP gains from using Strategist as a specialty sure would be a lot more satisfying if they could be doubled. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Players who have been with the franchise for a few years have managed to stack an unreasonable amount of double XP tokens. The reward was passed out fairly frequently, but because of XP caps during seasonal play, the tokens often went unredeemed by frequent players. While Black Ops 6 brought back classic prestige and introduced prestige master right at launch with more than 1000 levels, it also took away players' hoards of tokens by not allowing them to Carry Forward as they previously had. If you wanted to level up fast in Black Ops 6, you were likely relying on Strategist and Hardpoint to it done. The UI glitch caused by the Season 1 patch brought players hope that they would get to dip back into their token stashes to alleviate some of the struggles of grinding through prestige.

Unfortunately, Treyarch and Raven Software quickly released another patch that removed the legacy tokens from the Black Ops dashboard within Call of Duty HQ, making them unavailable once more. The Call of Duty development teams claim this is necessary to prevent a stability issue caused by the legacy tokens' inclusion in Black Ops 6. However, hope isn't lost for those who need the boost our collections of tokens can provide us. Treyarch has also announced that the team is working on bringing back legacy XP tokens in a future update, once the stability issue is addressed.

While legacy double XP tokens remain disabled in Black Ops 6 for now, they're not completely off the table. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 were integrated in Season 1, meaning player accounts are now synced across both games. The legacy XP tokens, which remained accessible in Call of Duty: Warzone, can now be activated in Warzone and their effects will last even if the player switches from Warzone to a Black Ops 6 playlist. Players should note, however, that there is a time limit on double XP tokens. They may need to return to Warzone during their session to re-up on more double XP time from their legacy token collection if they want to keep earning more points. The workaround remains valid (and is Treyarch and Raven Software-approved) until a proper fix to bring legacy double XP tokens back to Black Ops 6 is released.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃