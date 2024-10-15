This Corsair and Black Ops 6 collection is the battle station of my dreams, but its availability is limited

What you need to know

Corsair has partnered with Call of Duty for a multi-year promotional deal that includes limited edition, custom gaming peripherals.

The crossover includes Black Ops 6 themed peripherals from Corsair, DROP, SCUF, and Elgato along with BO6-themed PC gaming systems from Origin.

Five limited in-game rewards are included in the crossover.

Corsair has entered into a multi-year, multi-brand partnership deal with Microsoft-owned IP, Call of Duty, starting with a crossover promotion for Black Ops 6. The deal has spawned a limited edition drop of Corsair products from Origin PC, SCUF, Elgato, and DROP ahead of the game's October 25 release.

Fans who tuned in to Call of Duty: Next earlier this year may have seen the elaborate Black Ops-themed setups surrounding the stage. Esports pros, content creators, and other celebrities sat at battle stations that were kitted out with Black Ops-branded ORIGIN PCs, Elgato Wave 3 microphones, and SCUF controllers. If you were pining to get your hands on any gear seen on the COD Next stage, now is your chance. Corsair and Call of Duty's newest promotional deal will bring a whopping 16 new Black Ops 6-branded peripherals to market that you can use for your very own battle station.

Corsair x BO6 hardware

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

If you're in need of a new PC to play Black Ops 6, Origin and Corsair have you covered with five options decked out in the black and orange colorway with redacted bars and Black Ops 6's signature orange Cerberus head logo. Origin is offering the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Edition EON16-X laptop, for those who want to take high-performance gaming on the go while staying on theme.

The EON16-X laptop has a few configurations to choose from, with the lowest priced option including a 16-inch WQXGA 240Hz display, Intel i9 14900HX CPU, and Nvidia RTX4080 GPU starting at $2,617. A 16-inch variant with the Intel i9 14900HX and an RTX4090 GPU is also available for an additional $530. 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB RAM options are also available. For storage, options include Corsair or Samsung 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB options. A Corsair 8 TB option is also available.

Origin PC is offering a desktop with the Black Ops 6 colorway with a starting price of $2,891. The desktop PC from Origin has options for AMD Ryzen 7000 or 9000 series CPUs, 32 or 64 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XTX GPU bundled inside of a Corsair iCUE 5000X case.

Corsair is offering three Black Ops 6-branded Vengeance desktop PCs featuring similar redacted black and gray colorways, with the orange Cerberus head logo in the lower corner. Prices start at $2,599 for a build that includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, Radeon RX 7900 XT, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2 TB M.2 for storage.

If those aren't custom enough for you, Corsair also has revealed a 3500X Mid-Tower PC case for your own custom-builds is on the way. The case features A silhouette of Black Ops 6's Russell Adler, complete with redacted bars over his eyes and the orange Cerberus head logo on the back. The side glass features etching that looks to be Adler, as well. No price is listed for the custom case yet.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Corsair x BO6 peripherals

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

Any good loadout needs to include slick peripherals, and Corsair has successfully managed to cover every single part of your gaming setup for Black Ops 6. Starting with inputs, Corsair is offering the K65 Plus wireless 75% keyboard starting at $169.99. You can cap off your least used key with a striking artisan keycap featuring the three Cerberus heads surrounded by an orange shield outline from DROP, available now for preorder for $49.

For a mouse, the M75 Wireless Lightweight RGB Gaming Mouse will have its own Black Ops 6 edition for $139.99. Call of Duty's award-winning audio can be paired up with the HS80 RGB Wireless gaming headset, a peripheral Windows Central has previously dubbed one of Corsair's most comfortable headsets. The HS80 wireless headset in the Black Ops 6 edition starts at $159.99, and they're a great way to get the most out of Black Ops 6's audio enhancements.

Console players aren't completely left out in this partnered drop, as SCUF has four new Black Ops 6-themed controllers to choose from: the Reflex FPS, Reflex Pro, Envision Pro, and the Instinct Pro. Prices range from $199 to $269.

And for the content creator inside all of us, Elgato has put together a content creator loadout with a Black Ops 6-themed stream deck and Wave 3 microphone. Both are available now and will cost you $149 each. A new mic also requires a new mic arm, and Elgato's already sleek, low-profile mic arm is a positive addition to your desktop. It's even better when it's Black Ops 6-themed and under $100.

All of it comes together with the Call of Duty MM300 Mouse Pad from Corsair, which gives your desktop a neat, finished look. It's also the most affordable option from the drop, coming in at just $49. Sadly, there's no RGB, but the mat does have reinforced stitching and is 2XL. That anti-fray tech can also come in handy when you put in a couple of hundred hours improving your omnimovement skills.

In-game rewards

Call of Duty x Corsair in-game rewards include emblems and calling cards. (Image credit: Corsair)

"He's one shot! One shot!" is whatever an incapacitated or eliminated player says after losing a battle (even when the enemy is very-not-one-shot) but now it can be your emblem in Black Ops 6. Only if you purchase any of the above-listed Black Ops 6 x Corsair products, however. These limited in-game rewards include the "Going Live" emblem, which features a skull and the phrase "ONE SHOT!" with a comic book aesthetic, the "Settle Down" emblem, the "Clicking Heads" calling card, the "Time to Game" calling card, and the "Focused Fury" calling card.

These limited edition in-game rewards will require Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to use and can only be acquired by purchasing a Black Ops 6-themed Corsair product, with the lowest costing $49. The in-game rewards are the same regardless of whether you purchase the mouse pad or one of the PCs, or everything from the limited edition drop. You only need to purchase one Black Ops 6 collaborative item to receive all five rewards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on October 25 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store. The game will be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers and will be playable via the cloud on Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW. There's still plenty of time to preorder Black Ops 6 and get access to the game's preorder rewards. We have a helpful guide on how to choose a version of Black Ops 6 to preorder.