"It may sound shocking, but Call of Duty is one of the most accessible AAA titles," and Black Ops 6 takes it even further

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features a new Omnimovement system that speeds up gameplay.

The game also includes several accessibility features, such as intelligent movement, which reduces the number of inputs needed to perform certain maneuvers.

Our Cole Martin spoke with the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 about Omnimovement, intelligent movement, and how the title refreshes the popular franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 provides a fresh start for one of the world's most popular gaming franchises. The game builds on years of Call of Duty titles and infuses new concepts and ideas shaped by feedback. The game feels faster than other entries in the franchise, and its Omnimovement system looks like it will have a major effect on the skill gap within the game. But Omnimovement is only part of the puzzle. Expanded accessibility features welcome more players to Call of Duty.

"It may sound shocking, but Call of Duty is one of the most accessible AAA titles I have ever played," shared Cole Martin, our Call of Duty expert in an interview with Treyarch Studios. Martin also got to play the open beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during Call of Duty: Next.

Martin struggles with lower motor function and suffers from fatigue and joint pain. Competitive shooters require input parity, which is a challenge due to them having cross-play between console and PC. It is also important to ensure accessibility regardless of platform. Modern Warfare 3 introduced "Quick Accessibility Settings" and Black Ops 6 improves accessibility further.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces intelligent movement, which includes a series of settings that can automate certain in-game actions. The options are adjustable to meet player preference and can greatly reduce the number of inputs needed to perform certain maneuvers. Automatic tactical sprint, crouch assist, and automatic mantle are among the movements that can be customized.

“It’s just like dialing in a car,” said Treyarch's director of production Yale Miller. “There’s the fastest way to do it, and then there’s the way that’s fastest for you.”

The new accessibility features should broaden the player base of the highly anticipated title that launches next month.

