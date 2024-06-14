Cross Gen bundle or Vault Edition—Which version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 should you preorder?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is heading to your game collection on October 25, 2024, and if you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass you do not need to do anything to gain access to the game's standard edition. For those who would like to preorder Black Ops 6 or may be considering the game's upgraded Vault Edition, though, you may find yourself wrought over which version is the right one for you.

Don't worry, we've got your back and in this helpful guide we're going to break down all the different versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, what they offer, what they cost, and which is the best to spend your cold, hard cash on. If you're not sold on the game just yet, check out our handy guide covering everything you need to know about Black Ops 6 ahead of its release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen vs Standard vs Vault Editions

Choose from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen edition, Standard edition, or Vault Edition. (Image credit: Activision)

You've decided you're sold on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and you're ready to preorder. There's just one thing to figure out: Which version do you want? There are three digital versions of Black Ops 6 that will be available to preorder, and 2 physical editions for consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 editions for pc If you are playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PC, you will be able to preorder the Standard edition or Vault edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 editions for consoles If you're playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, or PlayStation 4 console, you will be able to preorder the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen bundle or the Vault Edition bundle. Physical copies of Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 will include the Cross-Gen edition. Physical copies of Black Ops 6 for PlayStation 5 will include the current edition of the game only, and will not be backward compatible with the PlayStation 4.

Physical editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to a digital Cross-gen bundle with preorder benefits. PC Game Pass subscribers will have to access Black Ops 6 via the Microsoft Store and will have access to the Standard Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition upgrade If you are playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 via Xbox Game Pass, and you would like access to the Vault Edition of the game, you do not need to purchase the entire Vault Edition at full price. A Vault Edition upgrade path will be available at a lower price point to allow subscribers of Game Pass to access Vault Edition content without having to purchase Black Ops 6 outside of their subscription.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available to preorder on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PC (Microsoft Store)

PC (Battle.Net)

PC (Steam)

Game Pass (Xbox Consoles and PC Microsoft Store)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorder benefits

Why wait for launch when you can preorder now for Open Beta Early Access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer? (Image credit: Activision, Xbox)

Activision traditionally offers preorder benefits for premium annual Call of Duty titles, though the initial announcement of preorder bonuses is usually limited to just Open Beta access. Black Ops 6, likewise, only has a few preorder benefits confirmed at the time of writing this. Additional benefits will be revealed by Activision as more information about the campaign, multiplayer, and round-based zombies is revealed in the days and weeks leading up to the Call of Duty NEXT showcase.

Preorder benefit: Open Beta Early Access

Be among the first to test out the new Omnimovement feature for Black Ops 6 multiplayer. (Image credit: Activision, Xbox)

Open Beta Early Access will a preorder benefit for all editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 across all platforms. The open beta will give players a chance to be among the first to try the new Omnimovement system, try out a few of the new weapons, and experience a curated selection of the brand-new maps crafted for multiplayer. You do not need to preorder Black Ops 6 to play the Open Beta, but you will need to either preorder or have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass in order to join in during the Early Access period.

Users who preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 digitally or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription will not need any special codes to join in the Early Access beta period. Those who preorder physical editions of Black Ops 6 will receive a Beta Code from their retailer.

Preorder benefit: Woods operator pack

Fan-favorite operator Frank Woods is returning to the battlefield as a multiplayer Operator in three new variants. (Image credit: Activision)

Frank Woods once again returns to Call of Duty as a playable Operator for multiplayer. While Woods is wheelchair bound in the campaign, he's mobile and ready to rumble with three distinct looks in this preorder bundle. The Classic Woods skin is available immediately for players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Zombie Woods and "Numbers Woods" animated skin will require completing challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone to unlock, at first, with additional unlock conditions for players who do not have MW3 coming in the future. Unlike Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6 will not feature a "Carry Forward" period, where previously purchased and unlocked operator skins can move with your account between games. However, the Woods Operator bundle is exempt from this exclusionary rule, and will be accessible in Black Ops 6 at launch for those who preordered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition preorder benefits

The Vault Edition has become the go-to upgrade for the standard and cross-gen editions of Call of Duty in recent years. This premium add-on tacks an extra $30 to the price tag for the base edition of the game, and comes with extra Operator bundles along with access to the fancier BlackCell content for the Season 1 battle pass. Purchasing the full Vault Edition for $99.99 will provide the following preorder benefits:

Open Beta Early Access (Preorder Benefit)

Woods Operator Pack (Preorder Benefit)

A Digital version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

BlackCell

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Weapon Collection

GobbleGum Pack for Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The Hunter vs Hunted Operator Pack bundle is a Vault Edition benefit that does not require a preorder. The bundle can be unlocked at any time by either purchasing the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 or the Vault upgrade for the standard/cross-gen edition. This bundle includes four Rogue operator skins, including the "Oblivion" skin for Park and the "Umbra" Skin for Adler. The "Warden of Alcatraz" zombie skin for Brutus and "Reborn" zombie skin for Klaus are also included.

A 5-pack Masterclass weapons bundle will also be included in the Vault Edition, and will be available during the Open Beta and at the launch of Black Ops 6. This bundle includes the "Plague Doctor" blueprint for the AMES 85 assault rifle, the "Mind's Eye" blueprint for the combat knife, the "Scourge" blueprint for the Jackal PDW SMG, the "Brainstorm" for the LR 7.62 sniper rifle, and the "Unrepentant" blueprint for the Marine SP shotgun.

Zombies players are excited about the return of round-based zombies, but they should also be anticipating the return of the in-game power up GobbleGum. GobbleGum is a special consumable that can be earned or purchased, and there will be 12 single-use GobbleGums included with the Vault Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition includes the Season 1 BlackCell battle pass upgrade. (Image credit: Activision)

Purchasing or upgrading the Vault Edition also unlocks access to the BlackCell offering when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 kicks off. This extra content is a premium upgrade for the standard battle pass, which includes additional cosmetics. BlackCell Season 1 for Black Ops 6 will include:

Full Battle Pass, with access to over 100 rewards, such as functional weapons, Blueprints, Operator Skins, Vehicle Skins, and other stellar content to excite any Black Ops fan.

Obtain 1,100 COD Points unlocked instantly.

Get a head start with 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips with the potential to earn additional COD Points as part of your Battle Pass progression.

Instantly unlocked BlackCell-exclusive content.

Special BlackCell variants of Battle Pass Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass?

Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty to launch day one on Game Pass. (Image credit: Activision, Microsoft)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been confirmed as launching Day One into Xbox Game Pass. The blockbuster first-person shooter from Treyarch will be the first Call of Duty title to join the service's catalog. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will have day one access to the full digital edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including the open beta early access and Woods Operator pack preorder benefits.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want the benefits of the Vault edition of the game, an upgrade path will be available for a fraction of the cost of purchasing the full game. Purchasing the Vault Edition upgrade path is the best way to make the most out of your Call of Duty experience if you're accessing the game through Game Pass. Don't have Xbox Game Pass yet? Here's our guide on how to subscribe to Game Pass to play Black Ops 6.