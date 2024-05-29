How to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — the first Call of Duty title to be released after Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher in 2023 and the lapse of the decade-long marketing deal Activision previously held with PlayStation. The reveal came ahead of the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Direct on June 9, and also confirmed that Black Ops 6 would be heading to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as a day-one addition.

Black Ops 6 on Game Pass

Call of Duty is an annual blockbuster franchise that routinely breaks records and dominates sales charts upon release, leading to speculation that Xbox might drop its policy of adding all Microsoft-owned titles to Game Pass on day one at no additional charge. The game also has aggressive microtransactions, including a bi-monthly battle pass and upgraded "Blackcell" pass, plus a constant stream of Operator and weapon bundles. Microsoft may be gambling on the idea that players may be more willing to part with their hard-earned cash for paid DLC content.

Xbox President Sarah Bond testified during the FTC vs Xbox hearing that players on Xbox Game Pass spend as much as 40% more on games and add-ons than non-subscribers. That statistic could be a motivator behind Xbox taking the risk to add such a massive franchise to the subscription model.

Additional information about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Xbox Game Pass is expected during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Xbox Game Pass is a tier-based subscription service, and at this time there is no confirmation that all tiers will have access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The basic tier, Xbox Game Pass Core, serves as a replacement to the Xbox Live Gold service and only offers players access to 25 titles. Game Pass Core subscribers also do not receive first-party titles on day one as part of their subscription plan. It is unlikely Game Pass Core will include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when it launches.

However, Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers of the subscription do receive all first-party Microsoft titles on day one. These games also remain in the service indefinitely.

Microsoft makes subscribing to Xbox Game Pass easy, and there are plenty of options for how you can get in the action on day one with a subscription.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass via the web

Visit Xbox.com

Choose your platform.

your platform. Console players can pick between Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. At this time, only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will provide access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Day One. Choose Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Choose Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC players have the choice of selecting Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Both options are expected to have access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch.

Both options are expected to have access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch. Once you've selected your subscription tier, click "Join Now" to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass via the console

To subscribe to Xbox Game Pass on console, go to the Xbox Dashboard .

. Press Y to search the console.

to search the console. Type "Game Pass" into the search bar.

Select Xbox Game Pass from the results to join or manage your existing subscription.

from the results to join or manage your existing subscription. Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one! Xbox Game Pass Core members will need to upgrade their subscription plan to play Black Ops 6 as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass via mobile

Download the Xbox Game Pass app to your Android or iOS device.

the Xbox Game Pass app to your Android or iOS device. Click "Sign me up" to start the signup process for Xbox Game Pass.

Redeem a code for Xbox Game Pass

It is possible to find deals on Xbox Game Pass codes both online and in retail stores. Codes for Xbox Game Pass can include 14-day trials for new accounts, 1-month subscriptions, 3-month subscriptions, and 12-month subscriptions. Codes for Xbox Game Pass ultimate can be redeemed via the web at redeem.microsoft.com, via the mobile app, or on your Xbox console.

Can I join Xbox Game Pass for $1 to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

This is one of those yes and no kind of situations. Xbox routinely runs offers where new members can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for just $1. That said, when 2023's major Xbox exclusive, Starfield, was scheduled to launch as part of the service, Xbox temporarily halted the $1 startup offer for new subscribers. The offer did return eventually, allowing new subscribers to enjoy Starfield and the rest of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for a $1 trial. A similar situation could occur with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, where we see the $1 offer temporarily discontinued ahead of launch, and then returning later.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 art reveals a black, male soldier in combat equipment with black bars covering his face to obscure his identity. (Image credit: Activision)

Where can I play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox One consoles, Samsung TVs, Android, iOS, and most devices with access to a web browser. We do not know yet if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming services. We do know, however, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is expected to launch natively on Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, and PC. Xbox Game Pass is not available on PlayStation consoles, and Xbox Cloud Gaming can not be accessed via PlayStation's browser. Players on PlayStation will need to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 outright to access the game.