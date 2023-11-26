Corsair's most comfortable wireless gaming headset is down to just $94 ahead of Cyber Monday
You don't want to miss out on this deal on the HS80 RGB Wireless.
There are plenty of great deals on gaming headsets, and Corsair's HS80 RGB Wireless strikes the ideal combination between comfort and sound quality. While I prefer the sound quality of the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, that headset costs more than double, and to its credit, the HS80 RGB Wireless comes remarkably close.
Where the HS80 RGB Wireless comes out ahead is comfort — this is the most comfortable Corsair gaming headset around, and I tested all of the brand's headsets. The best part is that the headset is now down to just $94, making it a downright steal.
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset:
$149 $94 at Amazon
The HS80 RGB Wireless combines supreme comfort with excellent sound quality. It does a great job delivering features from Corsair's flagship headset, and the best part is that it's now available for under $100.
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for $634.99 $449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $439.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for $69.99 $46.29 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for $639.99 $489 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $299.99 $249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $1,029.99 $749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for $479.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Here's why you should pick up the HS80 RGB Wireless
Comfort is a key talking point when it comes to the HS80 RGB Wireless, so I'll start with that. The structure of the headset is made out of aluminum, so it is built to last. And thanks to a floating headband design, the weight is distributed evenly across your head, so it feels incredibly comfortable even during extended gaming sessions.
The headset has a slightly high clamping force, but the fabric earpads do an outstanding job ensuring the headset doesn't exert too much pressure on your ears, and the material is breathable. The angled design of the earcups also goes a long way in ensuring you get a good fit, and the matte finish means it doesn't pick up much dust.
You get a boom mic that's of a decent quality, and while it isn't detachable, but it can be tucked away when not in use, and it's automatically muted. As for the sound, the HD80 has large 50mm drivers that sound amazing, and you get a warm soundstage with plenty of vibrancy, making it a great choice for most games.
You won't see any issues with connectivity either thanks to Corsair's custom Slipstream tech, and having used it extensively with my gaming PC, I didn't run into any issues whatsoever. As an added bonus, you get Dolby Atmos virtual surround tech when you use the headset with Windows.
Overall, the HS80 RGB Wireless is a terrific gaming headset, and coming in at just $94, it is a remarkable value.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia for Android Central, Windows Central's sister site. When not reviewing phones, he's testing PC hardware, including video cards, motherboards, gaming accessories, and keyboards.