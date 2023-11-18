I've tested dozens of gaming headsets, and the one I recommend most is currently at a great discount making it even cheaper than usual
There is a wired and a wireless version and both are on sale.
I've tested dozens of gaming headsets over the years and I've come to experience firsthand how vastly different the level of quality can be. The HyperX Cloud III is the headset that I love the most because it offers excellent sound quality and microphone quality at a lower price than many of its competitors. Right now, it's even easier on the wallet thanks to an early Black Friday deal.
The HyperX Cloud III Wired is $19 off right now while the HyperX Cloud III Wireless version is $40 off. These are the lowest prices either one has ever been since they released earlier this year.
HyperX Cloud III Wired: was
$99.99 now $80.99 at Walmart
Thanks to the soft cushioning on the headband and earphones, the HyperX Cloud III is very comfortable to wear. It plugs in using a 3.5mm jack and offers great speaker quality as well as great microphone quality so you can communicate clearly with your friends. Plug it in and use it with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, or Nintendo Switch.
💰Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy | $80.99 at Amazon
HyperX Cloud III Wireless: was
$169.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy
The wireless version is a little more expensive, but it offers an astounding 120 hours of battery life and has comfortable cushioning making it easy to wear for long stretches. I've never had a problem with the audio or mic quality thanks to its amazing design. If you don't need to use the microphone, you can detach it. It's perfect for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.
💰Price check: $169.00 at Walmart | $129.99 at Amazon
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a gaming headset that offers great audio quality and excellent mic quality at a really good value.
❌Avoid it if: You want an expensive Hi-Res Audio headset or you want the cheapest gaming headset possible.
🔍Our experience: HyperX Cloud III Wireless review | HyperX Cloud III Wired review
What makes the HyperX Cloud III so good?
I can tell you right now, one of the biggest gaming faux pas people make is using a bad-quality microphone to communicate with teammates in multiplayers. No one wants to hear grainy or glitchy audio while in a high-stress situation as this can be seriously distracting at worst or annoying at least.
But that's the problem with many cheap gaming headsets out there, sometimes they'll have good speaker quality, but the microphone will suck. That's why I love HyperX Cloud III so much. Both the wired and wireless versions offer great speaker quality and they both carry my voice clearly to my friends so I never have to worry about being that teammate.
The soft cushioning around the headband and earphones also makes them comfortable to wear for hours and hours. I never feel like there is too much pressure on my head either. Personally, I prefer the wireless version so I don't have to worry about cables while playing on PC and the great thing about it is that it offers up to 120 hours of battery life so I don't have to worry about charging the headset up all that often.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years.