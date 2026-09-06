Conversations with children have a terrifying way of making you feel horrendously old. Recently, I showed my teenager a cassette player, only to watch him tilt his head and ask me how to "skip a track."



My youngest is no better; after my last birthday, when he saw the number on the card, he asked if I was “going to die soon," and was completely serious. Of course, these conversations make me feel like I belong in a museum. Or at least, I need to book myself in for some Botox.

Heading into Gamescom to check out Age Twisters, the upcoming two-player co-op narrative adventure from Piccolo Studio, felt strangely poignant. I've tried to play Split Fiction with my youngest son, and unfortunately he lost patience because it was too punishing. We play a lot of other games together like Wobbly Life and Minecraft, but I was hunting for another co-op title to break up our normal routine and present him with something of a narrative. Thankfully, Piccolo Studio, known for emotional narrative hits like Arise: A Simple Story and After Us, is building something designed entirely around shared family fun rather than frustrating mechanics.

Bridging the gap between generations

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Piccolo Studio) Image 1 of 1 View Original

Age Twisters is penciled in for a 2027 release across Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game centers on a universal theme: the generation gap. As the developers explained during our hands-on session, the core concept explores how older generations often view younger generations as lazy and glued to entertainment like TikTok, while younger generations view older generations as grumpy and responsible for ruining the world.



To bring this to life, the game follows a charming pair: a cantankerous grandfather and his rebellious teenage granddaughter, who are searching for traces of her mother. Mum passed away when the granddaughter was a baby (like every good Disney movie, you gotta have a dead parent), leaving the grandfather to raise her while carrying the heavy burden of the past. It is an emotional family mystery, but while it has its moments, it won’t gut-punch too much. So don’t worry if you are playing it with younger kids. It’s definitely fun first and foremost.

Those age-twisting mechanics

The gameplay hook revolves around mysterious bracelets that let the duo shift in real time between four distinct ages: Childhood, Adolescence, Adulthood, and Old Age. Each stage comes it’s own unique capabilities that force you to switch between the generations to solve the cooperative puzzles.

Childhood: Features fast movement and a sticky tongue/yo-yo tool that allows characters to swap positions with each other, enemies, or objects in the world.

Features fast movement and a sticky tongue/yo-yo tool that allows characters to swap positions with each other, enemies, or objects in the world. Adolescence: Introduces rhythm-based abilities that can slow down fast-moving objects, lasers, and enemy bullets.

Introduces rhythm-based abilities that can slow down fast-moving objects, lasers, and enemy bullets. Adulthood: Adult forms bring heavy punches capable of destroying environmental obstacles and smashing through barriers.

Adult forms bring heavy punches capable of destroying environmental obstacles and smashing through barriers. Old age: Grants magnetic powers to manipulate metallic objects, solve environmental puzzles, and pull items across the room.

Rather than using a traditional split-screen interface, Age Twisters keeps both players tethered and framed together in the same space. This design choice naturally keeps partners close, ensuring you always know where your teammate is and what they are doing.

Absurd and cheeky humor kids will go nuts for

Beyond the core age-shifting mechanics and puzzle-solving, the game moves at a relentless, comical pace. During our demo, we navigated a cute toy-and-chicken factory where we had to round up livestock by teleporting chickens across the map. Next we had to dodge menacing (but still cute) security bees, and later throw robotic sharks into giant pipes to break our way through to the next section.



I particularly enjoyed the dialogue between the two characters and how it changed depending on your age while navigating the level. Not only that, some ages will hamper you in insultingly realistic ways, such as being unable to jump from a height if you are elderly.

The developers noted that the adventure is constantly moving at pace so little players won’t get bored, introducing wild set pieces like riding an animatronic T-Rex into boss fights, dancing your way into enemy hideouts by matching button prompts, hiding inside suitcases or cactus disguises, and even shooting enemies with age-rays to turn them into babies. The enemies' behavior and dialogue really strongly reminded me of the Minions, so I know my son is going to find it particularly amusing when we play through at home.

Built like playing through a Pixar movie, and won't punish the less skilled player

Age Twisters - Official Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Piccolo Studio has designed the game in such a way to make sure that no player 2 feels left behind or struggles. Skill disparities never ruin the experience. If one player struggles with a specific mechanic or puzzle, the game avoids making them feel like they are dragging the team down. Roles can be shared or adapted naturally, and the camera is deliberately positioned so that all puzzle elements remain visible in the room, eliminating stressful backtracking. There shouldn’t ever be anything genuinely frustrating in the game, but still satisfying for a pair to complete.

Best of all for budget-conscious parents, the game will feature a Friend's Pass system, a consumer-friendly way to allow a second to join the entire local or online adventure completely free with just a single copy of the game. It’s something you may already be familiar with from Split Fiction, and I’m glad it’s becoming a norm in these family-friendly co-op titles.

Age Twisters has genuine heart and a humor that will appeal to both parents who are constantly reminded of their own mortality and kids who just want to laugh at things being turned into chickens. I had a really fun session playing alongside a complete stranger, and I look forward to it bridging that generational gap between my cheeky and insubordinate kids.

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