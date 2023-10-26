Apex Legends: Ignite introduces a new Legend named Conduit and cross-progression for all platforms

What you need to know

The next additions to Respawn Entertainment's battle royale are downright energizing.

That's quite literal, as Apex Legends' newest season, Ignite, is introducing Conduit, the latest Legend in the ever-growing roster. While the prior season focused on a big, well-received rework for Revenant, Ignite is back to adding new characters.

Described by narrative lead Christal Rose Hazelton as having a "bright, infectious personality," Conduit uses a special suit powered by the battery of a wrecked Titan. As a support character, Conduit is designed to reinforce her allies and herself with shield-based powers. Here's the list of Conduit's abilities:

Passive - Savior's Speed: Conduit gains a burst a speed when sprinting towards teammates outside of the range of her tactical ability.

Conduit gains a burst a speed when sprinting towards teammates outside of the range of her tactical ability. Tactical - Radiant Transfer: Conduit sends energy to a teammate, giving temporary shields to both of them.

Conduit sends energy to a teammate, giving temporary shields to both of them. Ultimate - Energy Barricade: Conduits spreads out several shield-jamming devices that slow and damage enemies.

These abilities mean Conduit has been designed to be flexible, and she can work as a support character by taking offensive or defensive measures that ensure her squad stays alive. You can take a look at Conduit's gameplay trailer below.

Outside of having a new Legend to play around with, the other biggest addition to Apex Legends: Ignite is the long-awaited cross-progression. This feature is rolling out as mandatory, requiring players to link up their accounts, with the highest-ranking account taking priority.

No longer do you have to track progress or buy skins on separate platforms, instead, players can simply keep all of their progress no matter where they choose to play.

Apex Legends: Ignite is scheduled to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 31, 2023.