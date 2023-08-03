Apex Legends: Resurrection brings a full rework for Revenant

What you need to know

Apex Legends: Resurrection is the next season for Respawn Entertainment's battle royale experience.

In this update, Revenant has been reworked with a new look and some changes to his abilities that make him a deadlier hunter than ever before.

Revenant is free for all players to use this season, and can be unlocked permanently for free by completing a series of challenges.

Apex Legends: Resurrection kicks off on August 8, 2023.

The robotic killer has some upgrades.

In the next season of Apex Legends, fittingly dubbed Resurrection, Revenant has gotten a rework. In addition to a shiny new look, the cybernetic assassin's abilities have been tweaked, making him even more dangerous.

Revenant's Passive ability, Assassin's Instinct, now has an improved wallclimb while also allowing Revenant to mark foes, making it easier to get the drop on them. His Tactical, Shadow Pounce, can easily get him closer to an enemy, encouraging a more aggressive playstyle.

Finally, his Ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, creates armored shadows around Revenant that absorb damage before breaking. If Revenant knocks an opponent down while Forged Shadows is active, Shadow Pounce is instantly recharged and his shadowy armor returns if it was broken.

Revenant is completely free for everyone to try out during this season. By completing a special series of challenges, players can also keep Revenant for free after the season ends without having to buy him.

Will we see other characters get reworks? According to Respawn Entertainment designer Evan Funnell, the team doesn't want to commit to it on a "regular basis,” but “We don’t want to be too precious," with the way Legends function.

This rework follows the events of the Kill Code Part 1 story and the current activity following Loba. According to Ashley Reed, narrative lead at Respawn Entertainment, all of these are the "first pieces" of a story running through the rest of 2023.

Apex Legends: Resurrection is set to begin on August 8, 2023 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Windows Central's take

The rate at which Respawn Entertainment continues to provide updates for Apex Legends is truly impressive. This rate of revamps, new Legends, and map changes can't be easy to keep going.

I recognize it's unlikely considering the resources it would take and the reports of a cancelled game earlier this year, but I do hope we get to have a proper single-player game set in this universe again, especially since it's grown so much since the days of Titanfall.