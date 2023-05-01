Apex Legends: Arsenal introduces big changes for World's Edge and a new Firing Range

What you need to know

Apex Legends: Arsenal is the next season of Respawn Entertainment's ongoing battle royale title.

Apex Legends: Arsenal is adding some big changes to World's Edge, as well introducing a completely reworked Firing Range.

There's also a new Legend named Ballistic.

Apex Legends: Arsenal is set to launch on May 9, 2023.

Developer Respawn Entertainment is shaking things up with the next season for its ever-popular battle royale.

The next season of Apex Legends is coming, and with it comes a few updates that new or returning players will appreciate. In Apex Legends: Arsenal, the Firing Range has been completely reworked, and is now perfect for testing the different abilities of Legends in addition to the game's guns.

In addition to this rework, there's a new Legend named Ballistic, a veteran of the Thunderdome games that can carry a third gun in his sling. The World's Edge map has seen some big changes with a new point of interest (POI) in the form of a dedicated Apex Legends museum. You can check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Arsenal below.

Outside of all this, Apex Legends: Arsenal is introducing Weapon Mastery challenges, and as the name implies, it'll take true mastery to complete some of the challenges required. Completing these challenges will unlock some special rewards, including unique cosmetics.

Apex Legends: Arsenal is currently slated to launch on May 9, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Windows Central's take

The focus on the game's health last season with Apex Legends: Revelry seem to have been well-received, so it makes perfect sense for this new season to go back to introducing a new Legend and give World's Edge some much-needed love. I'll definitely be finding time to check out Ballistic when the season begins.