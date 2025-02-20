Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded — Patch notes, new maps, events, and more

After feeling stuck in Season 1 for way too long, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 seems to be flying by at a record pace. Season 2 Reloaded —the midseason major content update — is rolling out today for players on console and PC alike, with some major quality-of-life updates that should make gameplay smoother and a new crossover event with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Of course, the event comes with yet another pass to buy. The Season 1 Squid Games event pass must have done well enough despite some vocal player backlash.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded — Multiplayer

A new moshpit mode is coming to the playlist rotation to celebrate the TMNT crossover with Season 2 Reloaded. Players will join in matches of Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Hardpoint where special scorestreaks can be earned (with emphasis on team-based gameplay earning more score.)

New limited event: TMNT Moshpit

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles operator skins available for Call of Duty. (Image credit: Activision)

Activating scorestreaks for general abilities gives players 30 seconds of increased health and a boost to health regen, along with faster movement speed and melee range.

Being shot while charging an enemy will not slow you down during this period, and finishing moves can be completed from any direction. No more need to sneak up on your foes if you want to take them out with a unicorn fart attack. Double jump and air dash abilities are also gained.

The special Turtle Power scorestreak will activate one of several character-specific abilities, which are randomly assigned to players at the start of the match. However, if you drop in with a specific TMNT character as your operator skin, you are guaranteed to get that Operator's scorestreak ability. The abilities are as follows:

Splinter: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines.

Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth.

Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades.

See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment.

Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

New map: Bullet

Players have remarked that "Bullet" is reminiscent of a meme that Call of Duty would introduce a straight line map called Hallway. (Image credit: Activision)

This map modeled after a bullet train is essentially one long corridor ripe for spawn kills with snipers or spraying an LMG with reckless abandon. There is a bit of wiggle room for escaping your spawn if you feel like climbing up on the roof, but ultimately, this one is going to be a chaotic fever dream. Players are either going to love or hate it, and there's no room for being in the middle here.

Remastered map: Grind Ooze

A TMNT-inspired edition of Black Ops 2's Grind joins the map rotation with Season 2 Reloaded. (Image credit: Activision)

Turtles in a half shell in a half pipe — Turtle power! Black Ops 2's popular skate park returns, with fresh new TMNT graffiti gracing the walls (and floors.) All your favorite elements are here, like the skate shop, indoor ramps, and an outdoor half pipe and cradle. Just like you remember, but with more Turtle nostalgia sprinkled in for good measure.

New perk: Hunter's Instinct

Hunter's Instinct joins the loadout menu as a new red perk for multiplayer. (Image credit: Activision)

A new perk is hitting the Enforcer (red) Slot 2 lineup as a reward for Season 2 Reloaded. Hunter's Instinct will now mark the nearest enemy after successfully eliminating an enemy. If you already spend half of a match wondering how someone knew your location, that's about to get a lot worse.

New wildcard: Flyswatter

Swap out your melee weapon for a free launcher without giving up your secondary with the new Flyswatter wildcard. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 introduces a dedicated melee button when it launched back in November, but apparently there's plenty of us support players who aren't interested in getting close and personal with our foes.

So Treyarch and the supporting dev teams for Call of Duty saw fit to let us swap out our melee weapon —previously limited only to the knife, drill, or baseball bat— in exchange for a readily available launcher to take out score streaks.

There are currently only two launchers in Black Ops 6 that can be equipped in Multiplayer, so this wildcard likely isn't going to make too many people give up Perk Greed instead. Still, it's a nice alternative.

Multiplayer patch notes:

Spawns Team Deathmatch Adjusted spawning logic to reduce chances of flipping too soon resulting in less immediate flipping. Domination Adjusted spawning logic to slightly reduce the stickiness and strength that zone ownership has on spawns. While we do want players to spawn near their owned zones, we also want to ensure that safe spawns can occur if enemies are advancing into your objectives. All Modes Increasing the time that a death will affect enemy spawn positions. This should result in less immediate flipping.

General Playlist Updates Featured Playlists: TMNT Moshpit Grind Ooze 24/7 Small Map Moshpit Gun Game Prop Hunt Gunfight

Perks Shrapnel Radar Explosive kills will no longer activate a “Shrapnel Radar Ping” score event. Tracker Addressed an issue where enemies were not consistently pinged in Free For All.

Scorestreaks Nuke Addressed an issue where if a player used a weapon-based Scorestreak during their current life, they would be unable to obtain a Nuke after 30 normal weapon kills. Hand Cannon Addressed an issue where the Hand Cannon did not contribute toward Scorestreak Medals.

Movement Updates Addressed an issue where strafing into prone could result in a 3rd Person animation pop.

UI Addressed an issue that prevented stats for the War Machine in the Combat Record from being tracked correctly. Addressed an issue where the player would receive a notification that their Care Package was hijacked by a player using Gearhead to booby-trap it. Adjusted Gun Game scoreboard to display Score, Eliminations, and Ratio. Improved navigation when editing Loadouts. Added a “Mute Player” button while in a Body Shield. Addressed a crash that could occur when quickly scrolling through the Gunsmith Accessory list. Addressed an issue where duplicate game modes were shown in the Private Match game mode list.

Graphics Addressed an issue with Environment visuals during the Benchmark sequence.

Stability Addressed various stability issues.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded — Zombies

New limited time mode: Cowabunga Cranked

There's some TMNT-themed fun to be had in Zombies with S2R. (Image credit: Activision)

Multiplayer fans don't get to keep all the TMNT fun to themselves. During this special crossover event, Zombies players can drop into their favorite of the four currently available maps with the loadout of their choice and take out one itty bitty zombie to kick off the Cranked timer.

Once started, the timer counts down to zero, and the player's untimely demise, but continuing to eliminate zombies, keeps the timer (and the fun) ticking.

The following TMNT-inspired powerups can be found during the match to help keep your ticker chugging along:

Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons

Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to max

Fills the Cranked Timer to max Slice-O-Pie: Partial time added to the Cranked Timer

All players also receive Donatello's Time Stopper field upgrade, which can put a pause on the timer for one whole minute of reprieve before you go back to mowing down the undead.

Throwing down for one of the TMNT operator bundles and then dropping into Cowabunga Cranked comes with a bonus effect of 50% reduced damage from behind when playing as a Ninja Turtle operator. Joining as Splinter offers a slightly increased chance for a Slice-O-Pie to drop.

Main quests are active, and players can jump into Cowabunga Cranked on all four maps to try unlocking a special Calling Card memento for completing the quests while cranked.

New mode: The Tomb (Directed Mode)

Directed Mode comes to The Tomb with objectives, waypoints, and a Round 15 difficulty cap to help more players experience Zombies' Dark Aether storyline. (Image credit: Activision)

Season 2's latest Zombies map, The Tomb, has had its introductory period come to a close, and now it's time for players who need a little extra help to jump into the map's Directed Mode. Directed Mode introduces a round 15 cap on difficulty and offers additional guidance, such as waypoints and objective markers so that players of all skill levels can fully enjoy the ongoing story for Black Ops 6's Zombies mode.

Zombies patch notes:

Maps The Tomb Addressed an issue where Shock Mimics could push players out of bounds. Addressed an issue where S.A.M. Trial reward chests would still have collision after disappearing. Addressed an issue where being shocked while charging the Staff of Ice would cause it to be stuck charging. Addressed an issue where a Doppelghast could spawn in the ground during a Constellation Trial. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck when jumping down from the floating rock during the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest. Addressed an issue where players joining a match during the third step of the Wonder Weapon Upgrade Quest would see a sealed portal. Addressed an issue where zombies spawned during a Side Quest would immediately die if the player was using the Pheromone Augment. Addressed an issue where some zombies spawning in the Neolithic Catacombs would flicker brightly. Addressed an issue where the fog from a Special Round would not be present when choosing to continue after completing the Main Quest. Addressed an issue where zombies would not be able to properly path to the player at a specific location in the Subterranean Temple. Addressed an issue while using a Mutant Injection where player armor would take damage while standing in Aetheric Lantern flames. Addressed an issue in Splitscreen where the lighting for Player 2 would change depending on Player 1’s location. Leaving the Dark Aether Nexus while building the Staff of Ice will now reset progress and Staff of Ice damage when re-entering. Addressed an issue where the Shock Mimic was playing the wrong animations when slowed. Addressed an issue during the last step of the Wonder Weapon Quest where zombies spawning from portals would lack animations. Added a death animation to the Tombs area. Final Encounter Reduced the duration of boss stun effects. Slightly reduced spawn counts in parties of 3 to 4 players. Citadelle des Morts Addressed an issue where players could take out of bounds damage while using the Cave Slide. Addressed an issue where players could take out of bounds damage on top of a car in the Town Square. Addressed an offset spawn in the Oubliette Room. Addressed an issue where the timer in the Sanctuary would not start during the Solais Sword Quest. Addressed some death animation locations that would clip through objects. Addressed an issue where an Operator voice would play before revealing the Paladin’s Brooch. Directed Mode Addressed an issue where the pickup prompt for swords would be blank after loading a save file. Addressed an issue where the guide would be empty if the player failed or left the Sanctuary when obtaining Solais. Addressed an issue where the “Place turn page fragment” prompt on the Codex would be present when the player does not have any pages.

Weapons Addressed an issue that caused some blueprints to lose their optic after being Pack-a-Punched. Addressed an issue where Melee Weapons could not be inspected after being Pack-a-Punched. Addressed an issue that could prevent weapons in Alt-Fire from being dropped.

Perks Death Perception Death Stare Augment Increased health threshold to activate to 20% of special enemy max health. Further Insight Augment Further Insight will now function while using High Contrast mode. Deadshot Daiquiri Addressed an issue where aim would not snap to the head when standing in a Vulture Aid Fetid Upgr-Aid cloud. Vulture Aid Addressed an issue that prevented the Vulture Aid augment "Condor's Reach" from picking up loot as intended.

Field Upgrades Dark Flare Increased Dark Flare base damage from 40% to 55% of Base Zombie max health. Increased Dark Flare Supernova tick damage from 25% to 55% of Base Zombie max health. Increased Dark Flare Supernova explosion Damage from 150% to 300% of Base Zombie max health.

Scorestreaks Mutant Injection Addressed an issue that prevented players from using melee if they were awarded Melee Macchiato while using a Mutant Injection.

Loot Added the following weapons and Support items to the Mystery Box and loot drops. PPSh-41 Cypher 091 Feng 82 TR2 War Machine Hand Cannon

Enemies Vermin Addressed an issue where Vermin would not be affected by the Rampage Inducer. Armored Zombies Armored Zombies will now receive critical damage when Insta-Kill is active. Amalgam Addressed an issue where players would still be targeted and damaged by other zombies during an Amalgam Grab Attack.

Activities Addressed an issue where the S.A.M. Trial reward chest could disappear without claiming the rewards. Addressed an issue where the PhD Flopper S.A.M. Trial would not progress properly. Addressed an issue where Weapon Scorestreaks awarded from S.A.M. Trials could have only 1 ammo. Addressed an issue where hipfire S.A.M. Trials would not progress properly when using single fire weapons.

Challenges Addressed an issue that prevented the Prestige 10 Challenge “Random Elements” from tracking properly. Adjusted the following Challenges: Titan Felling Special enemy kills will now count toward this Challenge.

UI Addressed an issue that could prevent players from editing a GobbleGum Pack. Addressed an issue that prevented Eliminations with the Thrustodyne M23 from counting correctly. Addressed an issue that prevented the Firing Range from being accessible while on the Comfirm Loadout screen. Addressed an issue where weapon stats in the After Action Report would list starting loadout instead of finishing loadout. The After Action Report will now display GobbleGums earned during the match. Corrected some typos.

Graphics Addressed an issue where Aetheric Lantern flame effects could be stuck on the screen after using a Self Revive in the flames. Addressed an issue where the effects on the Staff of Ice would not display properly when in Third-Person.

Stability Addressed various stability issues.



Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded — Warzone

Warzone continues to undergo significant gameplay tuning based on player feedback. (Image credit: Activision)

Content for Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone remains a little lighter due to the Call of Duty team's current commitment to tuning gameplay and addressing issues from community feedback. It's not all barren for the free-to-play side, however.

New perk: Low Profile

Low Profile offers some advantages to those who like to stay close to the ground in Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

If you've ever found yourself frustrated with trying to stay low to avoid a firefight but also unable to keep up with the movement of the encroaching gas in Warzone, this is the perk for you. Low profile allows players to move more quickly while crouched and prone when equipped as a perk in Slot 1. For a little extra stealth, enemies you kill will not have a death marker, and if you are downed, you can scoot yourself to safety just a little quicker.

Warzone patch notes:

General Warzone Combat Records Combat Records have been enabled. Weapon Trade Station Balancing Trades now downgrade the weapon by only one rarity tier instead of two (e.g., Legendary now trades for Epic instead of Rare). Trade interaction times have been significantly reduced (e.g., trading a Legendary weapon now takes 1.75s instead of 5s). Fire Sale trading offers have been improved. Loadout Drop Marker Loadout Drop Markers no longer take priority when pinging near them. Stamina Bar Quality of Life Added a Stamina Bar that displays the amount of tactical sprint a player has remaining, which is off by default. Players can enable it in settings, with options to display it next to the squad widget or the reticle. Lethal/Tactical Refill on Loadout Pickup Quality of Life Matching lethal/tactical equipment will now be refilled upon picking up a loadout instead of being dropped on the ground. Auto Pick-Up Lethal/Tactical Equipment Quality of Life If a player has empty lethal/tactical slots (indicated by white dots on the UI), they will now automatically pick up new equipment. Killcam Delay Quality of Life A short delay (~0.5s) has been added at the start of the killcam to prevent players from accidentally skipping to the next player. Airspace Too Crowded Notification Quality of Life The "Airspace Too Crowded" message will now also play when equipping a killstreak based on where the player is looking. XP Text Adjustment Quality of Life The XP text was positioned too close to the center of the screen. It has now been adjusted for better readability. Disconnect Icon on Scoreboard Quality of Life Added support for a disconnect icon on the scoreboard to indicate when a teammate has disconnected. Gulag Killfeed Icon Quality of Life A distinct killfeed icon has been added to differentiate between eliminations in the Gulag or on the field. Killfeed Visibility Quality of Life Squad members can now see their teammates’ eliminations both in and out of the Gulag. Favorite Loadout Priority Quality of Life A player's favorited loadout will now appear as the top loadout in the Loadout Crate. D-Pad Functionality in Winner Circle Quality of Life In Warzone’s Winner Circle screen, controller players can now use the D-pad to navigate the menu. Players must hold down left on the D-pad to enable emotes. Improved Icon Fade Distance While ADS Quality of Life Increased the distance from the center of the screen at which icons begin to fade out while aiming down sights, providing a clearer view. Recon Drone Damage Feedback Quality of Life Players using the Recon Drone will now receive feedback when taking damage from enemy players or environmental hazards like gas. Loot Distribution of Perk Packs Quality of Life Made improvements to how Perk Packs overlap with other items when dropped on death. Enemy Advanced UAV VO Quality of Life A voiceover line will now play when three enemy UAVs are used, signaling an Advanced UAV is active. Error Message for Deploying Boxes in Gas Quality of Life Players attempting to deploy Munitions, Armor, or Utility Boxes over ~40 meters in the gas will now receive an error message.

Perks Mountaineer A fix for the Mountaineer Perk is set to launch shortly after the release of Season 02 Reloaded. Reactive Armor Updated description for clarity. New Description: Your armor will regenerate up to 50% of its maximum if you have not taken damage in the last 5 seconds. Alertness The indicator will now always appear at the edge of a player’s screen, regardless of their HUD settings.

Equipment Experimental Gas Grenade Adjusted movement speed penalties: With tactical resistance the penalty is 5%, down from 25%. Without tactical resistance the penalty is 15%, down from 50% Fixed a bug causing movement speed penalties to stack unintentionally.

Killstreaks Bunker Buster Adjusted movement speed penalties: With tactical resistance the penalty is 5%, down from 25%. Without tactical resistance the penalty is 15%, down from 50% UAV Adjusted the distance at which the "warning" callout for a UAV is triggered.

Bug fixes Movement & Weapons Fixed an issue where players were unable to Tac Sprint after switching to a melee weapon when their Tac Sprint had depleted. Fixed an issue where on controller, after leaving water with a melee weapon equipped, switching weapons while mantling would cause unintended behavior. Fixed an issue where when entering water with a melee weapon equipped and then exiting, the weapon switch would default to the backup pistol instead of a primary or secondary weapon. Fixed an issue where when a player had Throwing Knives equipped as their lethal and attempted to swap to their dedicated melee weapon, the Throwing Knife would override their melee weapon. Fixed an issue where visual recoil was too intense on the JAK Jawbreaker AMP. Fixed an issue on some Fast Mag attachments that resulted in extra rechamber animations playing at the end of an empty reload. Combat & Gameplay Fixed an issue where if a player eliminates an enemy and their teammate eliminates them again, both eliminations would count for the first player. Fixed an issue where eliminations did not track properly for a player who downed an enemy that was taken hostage and executed by a teammate. Fixed an issue where gas masks would take damage from gas grenades while inside the PDS safe zone. Fixed a rare issue where a player who had recently used a PRD would retain the PRD icon on the mini-map, revealing their location for the rest of the match. Killstreaks Fixed an issue where the sometimes the “warning” callout would not play for the enemy when another player called in three UAVs to activate an Advanced UAV. Fixed an issue where Cluster Strike missiles would look like they were landing sideways. Fixed an issue where the Precision Airstrike “danger close” text would appear unexpectedly when ADSing with the airstrike marker. UI/UX Fixed an issue where the Self Ping marker was missing. Fixed an issue where players could incorrectly appear as squad members in the squad widget during the pre-match lobby. Fixed an issue where the scoreboard did not display kills or assists in the Gulag. Fixed an issue where the AAR report failed to display all player stats. Fixed an issue where changing the selected Operator could break the walking screen animation and display a blank background. Fixed an issue where the post-match rank displayed too early in the Ranked AAR flow. Stability Fixed an issue where small game freezes and flashes could occur when a player disconnects. Fixed an issue where players could encounter a dev error when attempting to access Buy Stations. Fixed an issue where some players encountered a dev error when navigating or leaving sections of Warzone. Fixed an issue where a dev error could occur when tabbing to the Barracks tab. Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where V4L3RIA's head model was missing while performing the "Who's a Good Boy?" emote. Fixed an issue in Bootcamp where Buy Stations sometimes displayed an incorrect inventory. Fixed an issue where players were kicked back to the Play tab when entering the Battle Pass tab after a match.



Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded — General changes

While each specific mode of Call of Duty is treated to its own set of changes, there are some universal additions that players in all three core modes can enjoy (or complain about on Twitter. It's up to you, really!) during the remainder of Season 2. This includes new weapons, operator bundles, and more.

New weapons

Image 1 of 6 Michelangelo's nunchucks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision) Raphael's sai melee weapons in Black Ops 6. (Image credit: Activision) A new blade launcher in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. (Image credit: Activision) The skateboard melee weapon in Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded. (Image credit: Activision) Leonardo's katanas in Call of Duty. (Image credit: Activision) Donatello's bo staff in Call of Duty. (Image credit: Activision)

Secondary weapon: D1.3 Sector The blade launcher from Black Ops 3 returns in this new variant for Black Ops 6 which lobs heavy projectiles at enemies. It can be unlocked for free during the TMNT event.

Melee weapon: Skateboard This free track reward from the TMNT event fits into your Melee slot, replacing the knife, baseball bat, or drill. There are no attachments, but you can customize it with skins.

Melee weapon: Katanas One-hit elimination katanas to fit in your dedicated melee slot. These babies pack a fast attack speed but are only good at short range. Unlocked via the Armory or by purchasing the TMNT blueprint via a bundle.

Melee weapon: Bo Staff Slow, one-hit elimination with a very long range compared to other melee weapons. Unlocked via the Armory or by purchasing the TMNT blueprint via a bundle.

Melee Weapon: Nunchaku Two-hit elimination, but very fast and good at medium range. Unlocked via the Armory or by purchasing the TMNT blueprint via a bundle.

Melee Weapon: Sai One-hit elimination, fast attack speed, but very short range. Unlocked via the Armory or by purchasing the TMNT blueprint via a bundle.

Weapon attachment: Belt-Fed Available for 4 LMGs; the PU-21, XMG, GPMG-7, Feng 82. This magazine attachment allows extra ammo to continuously be fed to the weapon during sustained fire at the risk of overheating. Unlocked via the TMNT even free track.



New event: Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

If you haven't bought enough Call of Duty battle passes lately, here's yet another one for you. (Image credit: Activision)

The TMNT event for Call of Duty will kick off on February 27 and continue to March 13, giving everybody plenty of time to buy yet another battle pass unlock some sweet new TMNT rewards. The free track offers two Foot Clan operator skins, one normal and one undead, and a few lackluster cosmetics like a foot can spray and a pizza sticker. There is the new skateboard melee weapon, belt-fed magazine attachment for LMGs, and the new D1.3 sector secondary to unlock, at least.

If you want to get your hands on more Turtle-themed weapon blueprints, a finishing move, or Master Splinter as an operator, you're going to have to cough up some cold, hard cash. In the form of your hard-earned COD points (1100 of them, to be exact.)

New event: Clover Craze

Try your luck by collecting shiny clovers to unlock rewards during the Clover Craze event in March. (Image credit: Activision)

Feeling lucky? If not, you might be at the end of the Season. Clover Craze kicks in on March 13 and continues until the end of Season 2, giving players a chance to collect shiny little four-leaf clovers from fallen foes and supply crates in multiplayer and Warzone. The clovers can then be redeemed for rewards, including the "Cloverleaf" blueprint for the Ames assault rifle.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation consoles. Players with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can drop into the blockbuster game, which has broken records as the largest Call of Duty launch ever without any extra cost.