Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tops the US sales charts for January, but Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a strong debut on PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of 2024, despite launching in October.

Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game of January 2025 in the U.S, continuing the title's dominance since it first launched last October. That's per the latest report on Thursday from Circana executive director and analyst Mat Piscatella.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from Square Enix saw a huge surge in sales, taking third place for the month overall thanks to the game's arrival on Windows PC.

Video game hardware sales were notably down for the month, dropping 45% year-over-year from January 2024. PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, with Xbox Series X|S second in dollar sales, while Nintendo Switch was second in units sold. All three platforms' sales were down from last year.

Total video game hardware and software spending fell 15% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, essentially flat with January 2023 sales.

Below, you'll see details on the top 20 best-selling games of the month. As always, remember that some publishers like Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive don't share digital data, and a smaller handful like Larian Studios don't share any data at all.

January 2025 Circana sales charts: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2. EA Sports Madden NFL 25

3. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

4. EA Sports FC 25

5. Minecraft****

6. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

7. EA Sports College Football 25

8. Donkey Kong Country Returns

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. Sonic Generations

11. Helldivers 2

12. Astro Bot

13. Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

14. Super Mario Party Jamboree*

15. Elden Ring

16. Final Fantasy 7 Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack

17. Mario Kart 8*

18. The Crew: Motorfest

19. UFC 5

20. It Takes Two



*Denotes no digital sales data

****Denotes no digital sales data on Nintendo Switch

A nice resurgence for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 was received in more anemic fashion, Rebirth is off to a great start on PC.

Square Enix previously mentioned that both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and 16 fell short of expectations when launching exclusively on PlayStation 5, with the company now moving moving to a more multiplatform release cadence.

Personally, I'm curious to see what happens with the third and final entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy. It might still be PlayStation 5 console exclusive at launch, but having a PC port day-and-date wouldn't surprise me.

Hopefully we won't be waiting much longer to hear that these games are headed to Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.