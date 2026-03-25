Black Ops 7 Season 3 blends the old and new with more outrageous operator skins and nostalgic maps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Season 3 update goes live on all platforms on April 2 at 9AM PT/12PM ET.

Multiplayer fans can enjoy the first round of nine new and returning maps along with an array of fresh modes, a new scorestreak, a fresh battle pass, and some new weapons, too.

Black Ops 7's extensive roadmap for Season 3, at a glance. (Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Season 3 maps

Treyarch continues to lean into the nostalgia of the Black Ops franchise with Season 3, inviting players back to some fan-favorite maps and modes in addition to some new additions for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Nine new maps total are expected to launch over the span of Season 3, five of which will be available when Black Ops 7's Season 3 goes live on April 2. Those five maps include the following:

Beacon (brand new, 6v6)

Beacon comes to BO7 multiplayer in Season 3. (Image credit: Activision)

Spring may be in the air for many of us, but if you can't get enough of winter, Beacon will be the perfect map for you.

Set in a remote Guild facility with a housing unit, storage shed, and monitoring station, Beacon is a mid-sized map with a variety of sightlines, but you'll want to keep an eye out for the sniper glint that's certain to be on the central bridge.

Abyss (brand new, 6v6/2v2)

Abyss fills the void of players looking for a small sized map experience. (Image credit: Activision)

Players have been begging for Black Ops 6's small map Stakeout to come to Black Ops 7, and it doesn't look like that's going to happen with Season 3, but we can look forward to Abyss, a small map set in the confined quarters of a submarine.

Rope ascenders provide the opportunity for players to flank the submarine's narrow corridors. Abyss will be available at launch in 6v6 and 2v2 playlists alike.

Plaza (remaster, 6v6)

Plaza returns to Black Ops. (Image credit: Activision)

In with the old and the new. Plaza is a remaster of a classic map from Black Ops 2 that should offer plenty of unique wall-jumping opportunities.

The outer mall leads players in to the concourse with a skybox lit up by fireworks. Interior locations include the Colossus Resort and the Luan Nightclub, and the Red Bar.

Gridlock (remaster, 6v6)

Gridlock returns to Black Ops. (Image credit: Activision)

This Black Ops 4 map is making its grand return in Black Ops 7 with a freeway that has been rocked by an explosive blast and left in shambles overlooking a Japanese city.

Move through rubble and vehicle debris to flank your enemies hiding in various shops, work around the Garden and Terrance or hide in the Restaurant for the perfect vantage point.

Mission: Trident (new, 20v20)

A new big map is coming for the fans of Skirmish for that 20v20 multiplayer experience. (Image credit: Activision)

Skirmish bridges the gap for players who want to stick to multiplayer gameplay but want the freedom of a larger map. Season 3 introduces a new 20v20 Skirmish map called Mission: Trident.

Players will find the Old Arsenal Avalon point of interest with patrol boats navigating the waterways, where harbor warehouses and medieval fortifications offer cover for getting the job done.

Midseason maps