Destiny 2: Bungie casts its new voice actor for Commander Zavala

What you need to know

Earlier this year, prolific actor Lance Reddick tragically passed away at 60. One of the many roles he played was voicing Destiny 2's Commander Zavala, the Titan Vanguard and the leader of the Last City.

Bungie has announced its intent to continue Zavala's story in future Destiny 2 releases.

To that end, Zavala will now be voiced by Keith David in The Final Shape DLC and beyond.

Keith David is a well-known actor that most gamers will recognize as the voice behind Halo's Arbiter Thel 'Vadam and Mass Effect's David Anderson.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has selected a new voice actor for Commander Zavala, Vanguard of the Titan class and the Vanguard Commander of The Last City. Earlier this year, Lance Reddick, the original voice of Zavala and a beloved actor that starred in a wide variety of shows, films, and games, tragically passed away at the age of 60.

Many fans wondered if Bungie would try to gracefully write Zavala out of its space fantasy looter shooter's narrative, but the developer says it has "plans to continue his journey" through the Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion and beyond. Serving as Zavala's new voice actor will be prolific actor Keith David. Notably, Bungie says Reddick's existing voice lines will remain.

One of many vigils players held in-game for Lance Reddick earlier this year. (Image credit: Windows Central)

David has played a huge number of different roles over the years, but most gamers will recognize him as Arbiter Thel 'Vadam from the Halo series and David Anderson from BioWare's Mass Effect trilogy. He also voiced Sergeant Foley in 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, and others.

"I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala," said David in a statement. "Lance captured the character's sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

"Bungie is honored to continue the relationship that began with Keith during the days of Halo, and the team is excited for what he brings to the role of the Commander," wrote Bungie in its announcement post. "We will always remain respectful to the role Zavala has played thus far, and look forward to the journey ahead."