Destiny 2: Heresy brings back an iconic location alongside a Star Wars crossover for players to grab

The universe of Destiny 2 is heating up once more with the recent reveal of a Star Wars themed crossover. Crafted by Bungie alongside Lucasfilm Games, this new crossover event is bringing Imperial-themed skins for players to use, letting them dress their Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks as Death Troopers, Stormtroopers, and the Emperor's Royal Guards, respectively.

Alongside the new raiments for Guardians, there's also new ship and Ghost gear. If you've ever wanted your Ghost to look like the unfinished second Death Star from Return of the Jedi, or have your ship look like a TIE Fighter, this is your chance.

This crossover is rolling out as a part of Destiny 2: Heresy, the third chapter of the story epilogue that's been ongoing ever since Destiny 2: The Final Shape brought the finale of the Light and Darkness saga.

Back to the ship

The Dreadnaught returns. (Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: Heresy is taking players back to the Dreadnaught when they embark on a new activity called The Nether. It's been a while since the fall of Oryx in The Taken King, and with The Nether, Taken forces are pushing back against Guardians that attempt to explore the ship.

The team at Bungie is also shaking up the formula in this activity, introducing new Boons that alter the gameplay experience in radical ways. The Dreadnaught has changed since players last saw it, which means challenging opponents and boss fights await as Guardians attempt to take down the ship's weaponry and reverse the Taken corruption.

“We’ve also experimented with player modifiers, with increased health pools, no regenerating of health, low ammo drops and revive tokens, and a modification on healing in the sandbox over the course of play,” said Destiny 2 senior designer Ryan Harris, speaking with PlayStation Blog. “Players should look to build their loadouts geared for survivability as the game mode modifiers increase health pools of players significantly while also stopping all health regen.”

If you're eager to start exploring the Dreadnaught while decked out as one of the Galactic Empire's best, you won't be waiting long. Destiny 2: Heresy is slated to begin on Feb. 4, 2025 across all platforms.

Looking ahead, Destiny 2 is set to continue changing with more frequent (but smaller scale) DLC packs in the future, with major updates planned for later in 2025. Bungie is also continuing work on its upcoming extraction shooter Marathon.

Destiny 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.