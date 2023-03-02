Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to beat Tormentors, the new enemy type

Throughout the Destiny 2: Lightfall campaign, one of the biggest threats you'll face are the expansion's new enemy type, the Tormentors. These hulking Darkness warriors are tanky, vicious, and capable of suppressing your abilities with some of its attacks. Much like the Hive Lightbearers from The Witch Queen DLC, these units should be taken out as quickly as possible due to how dangerous they are.

Unfortunately, doing so can be a difficult process, especially in the Legendary version of Lightfall's campaign. If you're struggling to defeat Tormentors, try following the tips and suggestions in the guide below.

How to kill Tormentors in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Defeating Tormentors is a two-step process, and in both phases of the fight, the Tormentor will approach you differently. Here are some valuable tips and pieces of information to keep in mind when facing one.

Initially, Tormentors will spam powerful Void projectiles from afar, so stick to cover whenever possible . These can be dodged with quick bursts of movement, but it's difficult to do so. Therefore, it's recommended to stay close to cover, ducking into it between attacks when the Tormentor retaliates.

. These can be dodged with quick bursts of movement, but it's difficult to do so. Therefore, it's recommended to stay close to cover, ducking into it between attacks when the Tormentor retaliates. Shoot the glowing weak spots on the Tormentor's shoulder . This is the only way you can damage Tormentors in the first stage of the fight, as the rest of their body is immune to damage. Scout Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Auto Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns are all great for this.

. This is the only way you can damage Tormentors in the first stage of the fight, as the rest of their body is immune to damage. Scout Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Auto Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns are all great for this. Don't get close to Tormentors, as they'll begin attacking you with their large scythe weapon . This scythe suppresses your abilities for several seconds whenever you get hit by it, so avoid getting close at all costs.

. This scythe suppresses your abilities for several seconds whenever you get hit by it, so avoid getting close at all costs. Once both of their shoulders are destroyed, Tormentors will get aggressive and begin to chase you. Make sure you stay away . This marks the second stage of the fight, in which the Tormentors can be damaged normally but are much deadlier.

. This marks the second stage of the fight, in which the Tormentors can be damaged normally but are much deadlier. If the Tormentor begins glowing purple, it means they're going to charge you and go for a grab attack. Run away or jump high into the air to avoid it . Getting grabbed is often guaranteed death if you've already taken some damage, and even if you do survive, you'll be suppressed.

. Getting grabbed is often guaranteed death if you've already taken some damage, and even if you do survive, you'll be suppressed. If the Tormentor leaps up in the air, sprint towards and slide under them or run and jump far away from your current position . They'll slam their scythe down a few seconds later, creating a damaging and suppressing shockwave. You don't want to be in the impact zone.

. They'll slam their scythe down a few seconds later, creating a damaging and suppressing shockwave. You don't want to be in the impact zone. Use Linear Fusion Rifles or Machine Guns and shoot them in the chest during this stage . You can deal strong critical damage in the second phase of the fight by damaging the Tormentor's chest, which Linear Fusion Rifles and Machine Guns are both perfect for.

. You can deal strong critical damage in the second phase of the fight by damaging the Tormentor's chest, which Linear Fusion Rifles and Machine Guns are both perfect for. If you're struggling to stay alive, try using blinding grenades, Stasis, or Strand suspension (if available) . Blinding grenades from Grenade Launchers will stun the Tormentor and stop them from attacking momentarily, while Stasis and Strand suspension can freeze or suspend the Tormentor in midair, respectively.

. Blinding grenades from Grenade Launchers will stun the Tormentor and stop them from attacking momentarily, while Stasis and Strand suspension can freeze or suspend the Tormentor in midair, respectively. Consider using burst damage Super abilities against Tormentors in the second phase of the fight. These will often put the Tormentor's health into finisher range instantly, allowing you to quickly eliminate them. Make sure you get away from them fast if this doesn't work, though.

And that's it! Tormentors are undoubtedly very fierce opponents, but with the right approach, you can take them out without too much trouble. As long as you keep away from them, target their weak spots, deal lots of crit damage to their chest, and make good use of crowd control abilities like the ones available to Stasis and Strand subclasses, you'll emerge victorious.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. New to Destiny and looking for some tips before you jump in? Don't miss our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.