Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to unlock Strand subclasses, abilities, Aspects, and Fragments

One of the most exciting things about Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion is that it introduces Strand, a new Darkness subclass that allows players to shred their enemies into ribbons on a molecular level. Notably, in addition to being a potent offensive tool, Strand can also be useful for creating a grappling hook, buffing yourself with an extra layer of armor protection, suspending foes in midair, and severely reducing their damage.

Like Stasis before it, though, Strand is something that you have to earn before you can use it across various game modes and activities. In this guide, we'll go over everything you have to do in order to unlock Strand in Destiny 2: Lightfall, as well as how you can unlock the subclass' Aspects, Fragments, and additional abilities.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to unlock the Strand subclass

(Image credit: Bungie)

Before you can use Strand in all of Destiny 2's content, you'll need to unlock it. This can be achieved by fully completing the Destiny 2: Lightfall campaign. Note that you'll be prompted to begin the campaign the first time you log into the game after purchasing the DLC, but if you want to start it at a later time, you can do so by selecting Neptune on the Director screen.

Throughout the campaign, you'll have multiple opportunities to get familiar with the basics of Strand and try the subclass out. Then, once the main story quest has been completed, you can equip Strand and use it whenever you want. Something to keep in mind, though, is that you'll only have a limited set of abilities and buildcrafting options until you acquire Strand's Aspects, Fragments, and all three of its grenades. The section below explains how to do this.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to unlock Strand Aspects, Fragments, and grenades

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've got the base Strand subclass, your next objective is to acquire all of its Aspects, Fragments, and alternative grenade abilities. This is done at The Pouka Pond, the space just behind the Striders' Gate landing zone on Neomuna that you visit multiple times during Lightfall's campaign. Here, you can meditate and acquire the Strand upgrades you need.

Getting each available Aspect, Fragment, and grenade ability requires Strand Meditations, a currency earned by using Strand normally and by completing activities on Neomuna. This includes Public Events, Lost Sectors, and completions of the Terminal Overload activity. You'll earn extra Strand Meditations by completing activities in the currently active Vex Incursion Zone.

Aspects cost 150 Strand Meditations, while Fragments cost 200. Grenades, which require 50 Strand Meditations, are the least expensive, but also can't be bought until you've acquired the Aspects and Fragment that you were temporarily given to try out during the campaign. Don't worry about trying to figure out what these are, as they'll be the only available Aspects and Fragments available until you buy them all.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. New to Destiny and looking for some tips before you jump in? Don't miss our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.